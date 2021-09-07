Governor Kemp Directs $5.8 Million to Aid Georgia’s Tourism Industry

Brian Kemp$0.61-156 Vernon Jones$0.29+245. Incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp is facing a spirited primary challenge this year from ex-Democrat turned Trump supporter Vernon Jones. Jones, one of the more prominent Black Republicans, has the support of a few prominent names in Trump world, namely former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and is challenging Kemp from the right. The leading complaint of those pushing against Kemp is his failure to do anything once Joe Biden was found to have won Georgia in the Presidential election, failing to succumb to pressure from the former President to in some way flip the state for the President.

