City completes recent construction on famed ‘UVM water tower’

Workers scaling the exterior of the tower have grabbed the attention of campus onlookers in recent months. This work, which started spring 2020, came to a close Aug. 27, 2021. As a prominent piece of the UVM skyline, the construction on the tower has not gone unnoticed by students. This sort of maintenance occurs every 20 to 30 years, said Steve Roy, a senior engineer for the City of Burlington’s Water Resource Division.