CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

City completes recent construction on famed ‘UVM water tower’

vtcynic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers scaling the exterior of the tower have grabbed the attention of campus onlookers in recent months. This work, which started spring 2020, came to a close Aug. 27, 2021. As a prominent piece of the UVM skyline, the construction on the tower has not gone unnoticed by students. This sort of maintenance occurs every 20 to 30 years, said Steve Roy, a senior engineer for the City of Burlington’s Water Resource Division.

vtcynic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvm#Water Tower#Water Resources#Water Usage#Water Pressure#Suez Water#The Uvm Medical Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy