Comparative analysis of functional assessment for contusion and transection models of spinal cord injury

By Angelo H. ALL
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Descriptive secondary analysis of two spinal cord injury (SCI) animal models. To compare the somatosensory evoked potential (SSEP) and motor behavioral (BBB) assessments of the two most used rodent SCI models (contusion and transection), to elucidate their functional similarity and differences over the acute phase of 3 weeks. Setting. Neuro-electrophysiology...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Most of the ongoing projects aimed at the development of specific therapies and vaccines against COVID-19 use the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein as the main target. The binding of the spike protein with the ACE2 receptor (ACE2) of the host cell constitutes the first and key step for virus entry. During this process, the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the S protein plays an essential role, since it contains the receptor binding motif (RBM), responsible for the docking to the receptor. So far, mostly biochemical methods are being tested in order to prevent binding of the virus to ACE2. Here we show, with the help of atomistic simulations, that external electric fields of easily achievable and moderate strengths can dramatically destabilise the S protein, inducing long-lasting structural damage. One striking field-induced conformational change occurs at the level of the recognition loop L3 of the RBD where two parallel beta sheets, believed to be responsible for a high affinity to ACE2, undergo a change into an unstructured coil, which exhibits almost no binding possibilities to the ACE2 receptor. We also show that these severe structural changes upon electric-field application also occur in the mutant RBDs corresponding to the variants of concern (VOC) B.1.1.7 (UK), B.1.351 (South Africa) and P.1 (Brazil). Remarkably, while the structural flexibility of S allows the virus to improve its probability of entering the cell, it is also the origin of the surprising vulnerability of S upon application of electric fields of strengths at least two orders of magnitude smaller than those required for damaging most proteins. Our findings suggest the existence of a clean physical method to weaken the SARS-CoV-2 virus without further biochemical processing. Moreover, the effect could be used for infection prevention purposes and also to develop technologies for in-vitro structural manipulation of S. Since the method is largely unspecific, it can be suitable for application to other mutations in S, to other proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and in general to membrane proteins of other virus types.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thermosensitive collagen/fibrinogen gels loaded with decorin suppress lesion site cavitation and promote functional recovery after spinal cord injury

The treatment of spinal cord injury (SCI) is a complex challenge in regenerative medicine, complicated by the low intrinsic capacity of CNS neurons to regenerate their axons and the heterogeneity in size, shape and extent of human injuries. For example, some contusion injuries do not compromise the dura mater and in such cases implantation of preformed scaffolds or drug delivery systems may cause further damage. Injectable in situ thermosensitive scaffolds are therefore a less invasive alternative. In this study, we report the development of a novel, flowable, thermosensitive, injectable drug delivery system comprising bovine collagen (BC) and fibrinogen (FB) that forms a solid BC/FB gel (Gel) immediately upon exposure to physiological conditions and can be used to deliver reparative drugs, such as the naturally occurring anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring agent Decorin, into adult rat spinal cord lesion sites. In dorsal column lesions of adult rats treated with the Gel + Decorin, cavitation was completely suppressed and instead lesion sites became filled with injury-responsive cells and extracellular matrix materials, including collagen and laminin. Decorin increased the intrinsic potential of dorsal root ganglion neurons (DRGN) by increasing their expression of regeneration associated genes (RAGs), enhanced local axon regeneration/sprouting, as evidenced both histologically and by improved electrophysiological, locomotor and sensory function recovery. These results suggest that this drug formulated, injectable hydrogel has the potential to be further studied and translated into the clinic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Organoid modelling of network function

The power of brain organoids as a neuroscientific tool has grown as researchers have refined methods to recapitulate specific features of human brain development, function and disease in vitro. Contributing to this progress, a new paper shows that ‘fusion’ organoids — created by integrating cortical and subcortical organoids — exhibit complex network activity and can provide insight into the altered network function that occurs in some neurodevelopmental disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin promotes microglial cells to facilitate myelin debris clearance and accelerate nerve repairment after spinal cord injury

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is one kind of severe trauma for central nervous system. Myelin debris clearance and axon regeneration are essential for nerve regeneration after SCI. Metformin, a glucose-lowering drug, has been demonstrated to promote the locomotor functional recovery after SCI. In this study, we investigated the role and molecular mechanism of metformin on myelin preservation in a rat SCI model. SCI was induced in rats by compression at T9 level using a vascular clip. We showed that administration of metformin (50 mg·kg−1·d−1, ip) for 28 days significantly improved locomotor function in SCI rats. Metformin also ameliorated SCI-induced neuronal apoptosis and promoted axon regeneration in the spinal cord. Using co-immunofluorescence of IBa-1 and MBP, and luxol fasting blue (LFB) staining, we demonstrated that metformin promoted the transformation of M1 to M2 phenotype polarization of microglial cells, then greatly facilitated myelin debris clearance and protected the myelin in SCI rats. Furthermore, metformin ameliorated SCI-induced blockade of autophagic flux in the spinal cord, and enhanced the fusion of autophagosome and lysosome by inhibiting the AMPK-mTOR signaling pathway. Moreover, metformin significantly attenuated inflammatory responses in the spinal cord. In LPS-treated BV2 cells, pretreatment with metformin (2 mM) significantly enhanced autophagy level, suppressed inflammation and cell apoptosis. The protective effects were blocked in the presence of an autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine (3-MA, 5 mM), suggesting that the effect of metformin on autophagy in microglial cells is essential for the myelin preservation during nerve recovery. This study reveals a novel therapeutic effect of metformin in SCI recovery by regulating the activation of microglial cells and enhancing its autophagy level.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparative genomic analysis reveals metabolic flexibility of Woesearchaeota

The archaeal phylum Woesearchaeota, within the DPANN superphylum, includes phylogenetically diverse microorganisms that inhabit various environments. Their biology is poorly understood due to the lack of cultured isolates. Here, we analyze datasets of Woesearchaeota 16S rRNA gene sequences and metagenome-assembled genomes to infer global distribution patterns, ecological preferences and metabolic capabilities. Phylogenomic analyses indicate that the phylum can be classified into ten subgroups, termed A–J. While a symbiotic lifestyle is predicted for most, some members of subgroup J might be host-independent. The genomes of several Woesearchaeota, including subgroup J, encode putative [FeFe] hydrogenases (known to be important for fermentation in other organisms), suggesting that these archaea might be anaerobic fermentative heterotrophs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation on recovery in lower limb muscle strength and gait function following spinal cord injury: a randomized controlled trial

Randomized sham-controlled clinical trial. The objective of this study is to investigate the effects of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) compared to sham stimulation, on the development of lower limb muscle strength and gait function during rehabilitation of spinal cord injury (SCI). Setting. SCI rehabilitation hospital in Viborg, Denmark. Methods.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

NeuroRegen scaffold transplantation brings hope to spinal cord injury patients

A joint group of Chinese scientists has recently confirmed the safety and preliminary effective of NeuroRegen Scaffold transplantation for spinal cord injury repair. Results were published in Science China Life Sciences. This group, led by Dai Jianwu's team from the Institute of Genetics and Developmental biology of the Chinese Academy...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Safety and feasibility of autologous olfactory ensheathing cell and bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell co-transplantation in chronic human spinal cord injury: a clinical trial

This is a phase I clinical trial. Our objective was to assess the safety and feasibility of autologous mucosal olfactory ensheathing cell (OEC) and bone marrow mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) co-transplantation in people with chronic, complete (American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale (AIS) classification A) spinal cord injury (SCI).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hippocampal cytogenesis abrogation impairs inter-regional communication between the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex and promotes the time-dependent manifestation of emotional and cognitive deficits

Impaired ability to generate new cells in the adult brain has been linked to deficits in multiple emotional and cognitive behavioral domains. However, the mechanisms by which abrogation of adult neural stem cells (NSCs) impacts on brain function remains controversial. We used a transgenic rat line, the GFAP-Tk, to selectively eliminate NSCs and assess repercussions on different behavioral domains. To assess the functional importance of newborn cells in specific developmental stages, two parallel experimental timeframes were adopted: a short- and a long-term timeline, 1 and 4 weeks after the abrogation protocol, respectively. We conducted in vivo electrophysiology to assess the effects of cytogenesis abrogation on the functional properties of the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex, and on their intercommunication. Adult brain cytogenesis abrogation promoted a time-specific installation of behavioral deficits. While the lack of newborn immature hippocampal neuronal and glial cells elicited a behavioral phenotype restricted to hyperanxiety and cognitive rigidity, specific abrogation of mature new neuronal and glial cells promoted the long-term manifestation of a more complex behavioral profile encompassing alterations in anxiety and hedonic behaviors, along with deficits in multiple cognitive modalities. More so, abrogation of 4 to 7-week-old cells resulted in impaired electrophysiological synchrony of neural theta oscillations between the dorsal hippocampus and the medial prefrontal cortex, which are likely to contribute to the described long-term cognitive alterations. Hence, this work provides insight on how newborn neurons and astrocytes display different functional roles throughout different maturation stages, and establishes common ground to reconcile contrasting results that have marked this field.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Deciphering complex genome rearrangements in C. elegans using short-read whole genome sequencing

Genomic rearrangements cause congenital disorders, cancer, and complex diseases in human. Yet, they are still understudied in rare diseases because their detection is challenging, despite the advent of whole genome sequencing (WGS) technologies. Short-read (srWGS) and long-read WGS approaches are regularly compared, and the latter is commonly recommended in studies focusing on genomic rearrangements. However, srWGS is currently the most economical, accurate, and widely supported technology. In Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), such variants, induced by various mutagenesis processes, have been used for decades to balance large genomic regions by preventing chromosomal crossover events and allowing the maintenance of lethal mutations. Interestingly, those chromosomal rearrangements have rarely been characterized on a molecular level. To evaluate the ability of srWGS to detect various types of complex genomic rearrangements, we sequenced three balancer strains using short-read Illumina technology. As we experimentally validated the breakpoints uncovered by srWGS, we showed that, by combining several types of analyses, srWGS enables the detection of a reciprocal translocation (eT1), a free duplication (sDp3), a large deletion (sC4), and chromoanagenesis events. Thus, applying srWGS to decipher real complex genomic rearrangements in model organisms may help designing efficient bioinformatics pipelines with systematic detection of complex rearrangements in human genomes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differential inflammation-mediated function of prokineticin 2 in the synovial fibroblasts of patients with rheumatoid arthritis compared with osteoarthritis

Prokineticin 2 (PK2) is a secreted protein involved in several pathological and physiological processes, including the regulation of inflammation, sickness behaviors, and circadian rhythms. Recently, it was reported that PK2 is associated with the pathogenesis of collagen-induced arthritis in mice. However, the role of PK2 in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or osteoarthritis (OA) remains unknown. In this study, we collected synovial tissue, plasma, synovial fluid, and synovial fibroblasts (SF) from RA and OA patients to analyze the function of PK2 using immunohistochemistry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, and tissue superfusion studies. PK2 and its receptors prokineticin receptor (PKR) 1 and 2 were expressed in RA and OA synovial tissues. PKR1 expression was downregulated in RA synovial tissue compared with OA synovial tissue. The PK2 concentration was higher in RA synovial fluid than in OA synovial fluid but similar between RA and OA plasma. PK2 suppressed the production of IL-6 from TNFα-prestimulated OA-SF, and this effect was attenuated in TNFα-prestimulated RA-SF. This phenomenon was accompanied by the upregulation of PKR1 in OA-SF. This study provides a new model to explain some aspects underlying the chronicity of inflammation in RA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EurekAlert

3D analysis of SARS-CoV-2 reveals clues on virus tactics

The most comprehensive analysis of the 3D structure of SARS-CoV-2 to date has revealed new insight on how the virus infects human cells and replicates. Led by Professor Sean O’Donoghue, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and CSIRO’s Data61, researchers compiled more than 2000 different structures involving the coronavirus’s 27 proteins. The analysis identified viral proteins that ‘mimic’ and ‘hijack’ human proteins – tactics that allow the virus to bypass cell defences and replicate.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prostate-specific membrane antigen activated molecular rotor for real-time fluorescence imaging

Surgery is an efficient way to treat localized prostate cancer (PCa), however, it is challenging to demarcate rapidly and accurately the tumor boundary intraoperatively, as existing tumor detection methods are seldom performed in real-time. To overcome those limitations, we develop a fluorescent molecular rotor that specifically targets the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), an established marker for PCa. The probes have picomolar affinity (IC50 = 63-118 pM) for PSMA and generate virtually instantaneous onset of robust fluorescent signal proportional to the concentration of the PSMA-probe complex. In vitro and ex vivo experiments using PCa cell lines and clinical samples, respectively, indicate the utility of the probe for biomedical applications, including real-time monitoring of endocytosis and tumor staging. Experiments performed in a PCa xenograft model reveal suitability of the probe for imaging applications in vivo.
CANCER
Phys.org

The dynamic tracking of tissue-specific secretory proteins

Researchers have presented a method for profiling tissue-specific secretory proteins in live mice. This method is expected to be applicable to various tissues or disease models for investigating biomarkers or therapeutic targets involved in disease progression. This research was reported in Nature Communications on September 1. Secretory proteins released into...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Functional and molecular characterization of a non-human primate model of autism spectrum disorder shows similarity with the human disease

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a multifactorial disorder with characteristic synaptic and gene expression changes. Early intervention during childhood is thought to benefit prognosis. Here, we examined the changes in cortical synaptogenesis, synaptic function, and gene expression from birth to the juvenile stage in a marmoset model of ASD induced by valproic acid (VPA) treatment. Early postnatally, synaptogenesis was reduced in this model, while juvenile-age VPA-treated marmosets showed increased synaptogenesis, similar to observations in human tissue. During infancy, synaptic plasticity transiently increased and was associated with altered vocalization. Synaptogenesis-related genes were downregulated early postnatally. At three months of age, the differentially expressed genes were associated with circuit remodeling, similar to the expression changes observed in humans. In summary, we provide a functional and molecular characterization of a non-human primate model of ASD, highlighting its similarity to features observed in human ASD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Antitumorigenic effect of insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 in human skin cancer cells through regulation of Sp1 transcription factor

Malignant melanoma is highly resistant to conventional treatments and is one of the most aggressive types of skin cancers. Conventional cancer treatments are limited due to drug resistance, tumor selectivity, and solubility. Therefore, new treatments with fewer side effects and excellent effects should be developed. In previous studies, we have analyzed antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), which showed antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects in insects, and some AMPs also exhibited anticancer efficacy. Anticancer peptides (ACPs) are known to have fewer side effects and high anticancer efficacy. In this study, the insect-derived peptide poecilocorisin-1 (PCC-1) did not induce toxicity in the human epithelial cell line HaCaT, but its potential as an anticancer agent was confirmed through specific effects of antiproliferation, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in two melanoma cell lines, SK-MEL-28 and G361. Additionally, we discovered a novel anticancer mechanism of insect-derived peptides in melanoma through the regulation of transcription factor Sp1 protein, which is overexpressed in cancer, apoptosis, and cell cycle-related proteins. Taken together, this study aims to clarify the anticancer efficacy and safety of insect-derived peptides and to present their potential as future therapeutic agents.
CANCER
Nature.com

Automated bone mineral density prediction and fracture risk assessment using plain radiographs via deep learning

Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA) is underutilized to measure bone mineral density (BMD) and evaluate fracture risk. We present an automated tool to identify fractures, predict BMD, and evaluate fracture risk using plain radiographs. The tool performance is evaluated on 5164 and 18175 patients with pelvis/lumbar spine radiographs and Hologic DXA. The model is well calibrated with minimal bias in the hip (slope = 0.982, calibration-in-the-large = −0.003) and the lumbar spine BMD (slope = 0.978, calibration-in-the-large = 0.003). The area under the precision-recall curve and accuracy are 0.89 and 91.7% for hip osteoporosis, 0.89 and 86.2% for spine osteoporosis, 0.83 and 95.0% for high 10-year major fracture risk, and 0.96 and 90.0% for high hip fracture risk. The tool classifies 5206 (84.8%) patients with 95% positive or negative predictive value for osteoporosis, compared to 3008 DXA conducted at the same study period. This automated tool may help identify high-risk patients for osteoporosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Micronutritional status after pylorus preserving duodenopancreatectomy: analysis of data from a randomized controlled trial

Physical frailty and nutritional malassimilation are often observed after pancreaticoduodenectomy for pancreatic cancer. But long-term data concerning the course of micronutrient status is still missing. Micronutrient status after pylorus preserving pancreaticoduodenectomy with a follow-up of 12 months was evaluated using data of a randomized controlled trial. 47 patients were randomized with respect to the physiotherapy regimen they received (intensified physiotherapy: n = 22; standard physiotherapy: n = 25). Nutritional status was recorded preoperatively and postoperatively after one week, 3, 6 and 12 months. BMI, body fat measurement and albumin, lipid, iron and bone metabolism parameters, vitamins A, B1 B6 and B12, homocysteine, folic acid, and trace elements were measured. Laboratory values were analyzed descriptively. Differences between the groups were analyzed using the t-test in SPSS. For vitamin D, B1, B6 and iron a deficiency over time could be demonstrated with 50% of all patients or more being below normal range. The other laboratory values were in low normal range after 3 months and later. Significant differences between groups were found in cholesterol, HDL and selenium levels (corrected p-values < 0.033 in all cases). Vitamin D and iron should be supplemented postoperatively in the long term, and vitamin B1 and B6 substitution should be considered in symptomatic patients. Levels of malnutrition induced fatigue should be comparable between both groups. However, the role of nutritional status on other health-related aspects such as quality of life should be the focus of further studies.
CANCER

