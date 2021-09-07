CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake's Certified Lover Boy smashes several Apple Music and Spotify records

By Megan Stone
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake set the streaming world on fire when he released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday. He also broke several records he previously set just a few years ago. The streaming service told ABC News that Drake broke Apple Music's 2021 record for the most-streamed album in...

