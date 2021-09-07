CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Toyota 4Runner adds a new model, a few safety upgrades

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota's already shared most of the goodie bag it poured on the 2022 4Runner. In June we found out about the new, on-road focused TRD Sport, which put on rugged TRD outside features like the hood scoop, front spoiler and black roof rails, and the X-REAS suspension from the Limited trim. Otherwise known as the Cross-Lined Relative Absorber System, the suspension uses adaptive dampers at the corners and a center damper to reduce pitch and yaw. The TRD Sport goes for urban cred with design tweaks like color-matched accents on the front grille, rocker panels, and body molding, as well as 20-inch wheels with gray accents.

