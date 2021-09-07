2022 Toyota 4Runner adds a new model, a few safety upgrades

Pricing for the 2022 Genesis G80 is out, and it’s up from last year. Plus, further details and pricing are also out for the new-for-2022 G80 Sport model. Packaging changes for the G80 lineup this year reveal that the only way to get the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is to spring for the new Sport model. All other G80s get the 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This is different from last year, since there was no Sport model for 2021. The V6 upgrade was essentially exactly that, but now it’s a model all its own. The mix-up of trims/engines also spells the end of the rear-drive V6 model. For 2022, you can only pair the V6 with all-wheel drive, so conversely the only way to get rear-wheel drive is with the four-cylinder.

