O-Zone: No joke

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's game week, Zone. Finally. Can you remember a more important, more exciting Week 1?. It is indeed Game Week – finally – and all that that implies. And there's no question that this 2021 regular-season opener carries import and intrigue for the Jaguars. The first regular-season game for Head Coach Urban Meyer, a new staff and a new regime. The first regular-season game for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The first regular-season Jaguars game for a slew of rookies and recent additions. All is new and hopes are high. I can't with good conscience say it's more important than previous Week 1 games. That would do a disservice to past regimes, who put every bit the effort and preparation into those Week 1s and seasons as those involved have put into this season. But is this a key moment for the organization? Without question. The organization and fan base has waited a long time for success. There's definitely a feeling that with this quarterback – and with this regime – this beginning has a real chance for that long-awaited success. The wait is nearly over. The time for talk is nearly over. It's indeed game week. Let's see what happens next.

O-Zone: The final countdown

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. The D line appeared able to dominate and enjoy it. You could be referencing the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys – or perhaps the entire preseason. Either way, you would be correct – that the Jaguars' defensive line, and indeed the entire defense, looked very good against the run. Aside from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, that may have been the most important storyline of the preseason. While the Jaguars struggled in many areas in recent seasons, perhaps no weakness was more glaring – or more defined those last two seasons – than the inability to stop the run. If you can't stop the run, then nothing else matters on defense because you never get the opportunity to rush the quarterback. The Jaguars focused big-time on run defense in the offseason – trading for defensive tackle Malcom Brown and signing linemen Roy Robertson-Harris and Jihad Ward as unrestricted free agents. They also signed linebacker Damien Wilson as an unrestricted free agent and selected nose tackle Jay Tufele in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Another key to this area: the offseason development of nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who appears on his way to being a very good player. Are the Jaguars able to dominate in this area? Maybe. If so, this defense – and team – could be better than many observers may have expected.
Jaguars.com

Quick thoughts: Ready for Week 1

JACKSONVILLE – Senior writer John Oehser, senior correspondent Brian Sexton and team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan offer quick thoughts on the Jaguars as they prepare to play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday in the 2021 regular-season opener …. Oehser …. 1.This opener is big – and...
