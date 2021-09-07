O-Zone: No joke
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. It's game week, Zone. Finally. Can you remember a more important, more exciting Week 1?. It is indeed Game Week – finally – and all that that implies. And there's no question that this 2021 regular-season opener carries import and intrigue for the Jaguars. The first regular-season game for Head Coach Urban Meyer, a new staff and a new regime. The first regular-season game for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The first regular-season Jaguars game for a slew of rookies and recent additions. All is new and hopes are high. I can't with good conscience say it's more important than previous Week 1 games. That would do a disservice to past regimes, who put every bit the effort and preparation into those Week 1s and seasons as those involved have put into this season. But is this a key moment for the organization? Without question. The organization and fan base has waited a long time for success. There's definitely a feeling that with this quarterback – and with this regime – this beginning has a real chance for that long-awaited success. The wait is nearly over. The time for talk is nearly over. It's indeed game week. Let's see what happens next.www.jaguars.com
