The UK government has taken stakes in 158 high-growth startups after its Covid support loans converted into equity, according to data from the British Business Bank. Launched in April 2021 by finance minister Rishi Sunak to support startups and loss-making companies with the investment needed to stay afloat during the pandemic, the Future Fund scheme’s investment came in the form of convertible loan notes, giving the UK government equity shares in the enterprise when the funding is converted.

