Las Vegas, NV

Aquatic attractions abound in Las Vegas

By Ken Miller
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems extremely counterintuitive, but it’s true: There’s a lot of water in the desert. Water-based attractions, that is. You’ll quickly discover that the dry desert heat can be quickly overcome by visiting any number of aquatic-themed venues around the Strip. In fact, at times you’ll swear you were in a humid, tropical area. It’s a bit disorienting, but then again you are in Las Vegas. It kind of comes with the territory!

CNN

Takeaways from the Senate hearing on the FBI's failures to investigate gymnasts' charges against Nassar

(CNN) — A Senate hearing Wednesday gave several acclaimed gymnasts who were abused by Larry Nassar a powerful platform to call out the system that failed them. Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman focused on how the FBI botched its investigation into allegations against Nassar and the intimidation that came from the sport's governing bodies.
