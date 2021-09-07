Aquatic attractions abound in Las Vegas

It seems extremely counterintuitive, but it’s true: There’s a lot of water in the desert. Water-based attractions, that is. You’ll quickly discover that the dry desert heat can be quickly overcome by visiting any number of aquatic-themed venues around the Strip. In fact, at times you’ll swear you were in a humid, tropical area. It’s a bit disorienting, but then again you are in Las Vegas. It kind of comes with the territory!