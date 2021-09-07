CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Turkey aims to improve ties with Egypt, UAE

By ANDREW WILKS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey continued on Tuesday to reach out to regional rivals Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in a renewed bid to mend frayed ties that have stoked regional tensions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country was taking “positive steps" to improve relations as Turkish and Egyptian officials were holding a second round of talks in Ankara.

“Our friends at the ministry are meeting (Egyptian officials),” he said in an interview with broadcaster NTV. “If we decide together after the meetings, we will take the necessary mutual steps to appoint an ambassador.”

Egypt and Turkey have not shared ambassadors since 2013, when relations worsened following the ousting of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi by military chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, now the country’s president.

Turkey has been at loggerheads with Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia over a number of issues, most recently the conflict in Libya, where Ankara backed the UN-recognized administration in Tripoli while its Arab rivals supported an opposing faction.

“There is no lasting friendship or enmity in international relations,” said Cavusoglu.

The minister held out the possibility of striking a maritime deal with Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean, similar to the one struck with the Tripoli government in late 2019. That deal led to renewed tensions between Turkey and neighboring Greece and Cyprus over energy exploration in the region.

Cavusoglu proposed a summit of eastern Mediterranean nations to reconcile disputes.

On relations with the UAE, Turkey's top diplomat said there were “positive steps in the normalization process.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with the UAE’s de facto leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, by telephone last week.

Cavusoglu also reiterated Turkey’s wish to resolve its dispute with the U.S. over its purchase of a Russian air defense system.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Turkey, Egypt pledge further talks to normalise ties after 2nd round

ANKARA/CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkey and Egypt agreed on Wednesday to continue talks to repair and eventually normalise strained ties after wrapping up a second round of discussions meant to address differences, the two countries said in a joint statement. The talks were held in Ankara over two days...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Taliban regime faces recognition challenge

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 (ANI): After taking over Afghanistan and announcing the government in the troubled country, the Taliban regime faces the challenge of getting recognition, local media reported on Monday. The Taliban last week formed the interim "Islamic Emirate", appointing hardliners in its new government who oversaw the 20-year...
WORLD
Axios

Frosty relationship between Turkey and UAE begins to thaw

Ankara — Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, longtime regional rivals, have in recent weeks stepped up their efforts to mend ties. Driving the news: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a rare phone call on Monday with the UAE's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. That was followed by a call on Tuesday between their foreign ministers.
MIDDLE EAST
740thefan.com

Analysis-Turkey and UAE rein in dispute that fuelled conflict and hurt economy

ANKARA (Reuters) – A truce between bitter regional rivals Turkey and the United Arab Emirates has calmed tensions that fuelled conflicts including Libya’s war, officials and diplomats say, after years of animosity and insults. But with political differences still running deep, the two countries are expected to focus on building...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Morsi
104.1 WIKY

Turkey sees positive momentum in talks to repair ties with UAE

ANKARA (Reuters) – Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday there was a positive momentum in Turkey’s discussions with the United Arab Emirates to end a years-long rift and that ties could come back on track if the momentum was maintained. The regional rivals have held a series of contacts...
MIDDLE EAST
routesonline.com

S7 Airlines expands Egypt, UAE service

S7 Airlines is further increasing its flying program to Egypt’s Red Sea resorts following the ending of a six-year flight ban. The oneworld alliance member is also launching three new services to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Eight Egyptian routes are being added to the carrier’s network this winter, connecting...
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Turkey, Egypt agree to further talks in bid to ease tensions

ISTANBUL — East Mediterranean rivals Turkey and Egypt have agreed to continue talks aimed at stabilizing relations after the end of a second round of negotiations, the two governments said Wednesday. A joint statement said that after a two-day meeting in Ankara it was agreed to extend talks, “confirming (the...
WORLD
AFP

Fintech and fighter jets: one year on, UAE-Israel ties bear fruit

A year has passed since Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalised ties in a US-brokered agreement, leading to a raft of deals ranging from tourism and aviation to cutting-edge technology. On September 15, 2020, the UAE became the first Gulf nation to establish formal relations with the Jewish state, and the third Arab country ever to do so after Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994 respectively. Bahrain signed on the same day, and later Sudan and Morocco also joined the US-brokered Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel. Here are some key issues following the historic deal, which broke with decades of Arab policy that there should be no ties with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Uae#Ap#Turkish#Egyptian#Ntv#Un#Arab#Tripoli#Russian#The Associated Press
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
dallassun.com

Afghan PM meets visiting Qatari FM on ties, humanitarian aid

KABUL, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The newly appointed Taliban government's acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund met with visiting Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Sunday, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported. During the meeting held in Afghanistan's Presidential Palace, the two sides...
AFGHANISTAN
Birmingham Star

Pakistan, China wants recognition of Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 (ANI): Pakistan and China are making efforts at multiple levels for the Taliban government to have a soft landing. MK Bhadrakumar, writing in Asia Times said that Pakistani objective will be to develop rapidly a regional consensus that would include a common position on according recognition to the Taliban government. To be sure, China is backing these Pakistani initiatives.
AFGHANISTAN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
53K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy