South Houghton Road and all four Interstate 10 ramps connected to it will be closed the night of Sept. 15 before a new temporary traffic interchange is unveiled. The I-10 ramps and Houghton Road between East Mary Ann Cleveland Way and East Brekke Road will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting the night of Sept. 15, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The area will reopen around 6 a.m. on Sept. 16 and traffic will move on both sides of the median on the Houghton Road bridge.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO