Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz: Where do they stack up in the Western Conference heading into this year?. As we head into the new NBA season, rosters are, for the most part, complete. Besides a small move here and there, and barring any major trades, the rosters we have are most likely the rosters that teams will carry into this new season. It’s time to take a look at where the Utah Jazz stack up with the rest of the conference for the regular season.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO