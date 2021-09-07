Terry Fator’s Las Vegas journey continues at new venue on the Strip
When Terry Fator took the stage of America’s Got Talent way back in 2007, no one could have predicted the trajectory his career would have taken. After all, it was just a man, a puppet and a trio of judges, one of whom obviously had no tolerance for ventriloquists. (We’re looking at you, David Hasselhoff!). Then Fator opened his mouth—er, rather, his puppet, Emma Taylor, opened her mouth, and out came the voice of Etta James singing “At Last.” Suddenly some of the judges resembled dummies themselves, mouths wide open in stunned disbelief.lasvegasmagazine.com
