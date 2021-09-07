CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Terry Fator’s Las Vegas journey continues at new venue on the Strip

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Terry Fator took the stage of America’s Got Talent way back in 2007, no one could have predicted the trajectory his career would have taken. After all, it was just a man, a puppet and a trio of judges, one of whom obviously had no tolerance for ventriloquists. (We’re looking at you, David Hasselhoff!). Then Fator opened his mouth—er, rather, his puppet, Emma Taylor, opened her mouth, and out came the voice of Etta James singing “At Last.” Suddenly some of the judges resembled dummies themselves, mouths wide open in stunned disbelief.

lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Legends in Concert’ keeps great music alive

There are bragging rights, and there are serious bragging rights. Legends in Concert has the latter, being the longest-running show currently operating on the Las Vegas Strip. If you take away the pandemic shutdown (which shut down every single show), Legends is nearing its 40th straight year in Las Vegas, a singularly amazing achievement in a city not well-known for longevity. As an added bonus, the show is now hosted by legendary drag queen Frank Marino, who shares something in common with Legends: He’s been performing on the Las Vegas Strip for nearly 40 years as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

'Hidden Cinema' rooftop movie venue opening in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wanted to catch a movie under the stars in downtown Las Vegas? Here's your chance. Launching Sept. 17, Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden will debut in downtown Las Vegas atop an inconspicuous building that will be transformed by twinkling lights, a 30-foot-wide movie screen and seating for 150.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘The Terry Bradshaw Show’ is full of memories and music in Las Vegas

Pro football's big Vegas arrival is finally here. The Las Vegas Raiders are kicking off their second NFL season at Allegiant Stadium this month and this time the stunning new venue will be packed with fans from all over the country, all of whom will be no doubt over the moon to experience football done Vegas style.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Donny Osmond adds 2022 dates to Harrah’s Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Donny Osmond has added new dates for 2022 performances in his residency at Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas. With 33 gold records and over 100 million albums sold worldwide, Osmond is best known for his hits “Puppy Love,” “Soldier of Love” and “Go Away Little Girl.” His latest single is “Who.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAMMY HAGAR To Play Rooftop Concert Above The Strip In Las Vegas

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sammy Hagar will play a rooftop concert on September 22 above the Strip at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will start at 6:30 p.m. and run about 30 minutes. 200 invited guests and contest winners will be in attendance on the Beer Park deck. The show will also play to the pedestrian traffic across the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas is a celebration of everything

This year’s Life Is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas promises to be one of the most varied and exciting to date, with everything from top-flight acts to world-class dining options, comedy and much more. Headliners at this year’s festival include Billie Eilish, Green Day, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion...
LAS VEGAS, NV
EDMTunes

Sin City Hearts Makes Epic Return At New Las Vegas Music Venue AREA15

After a three-year hiatus, Sin City Hearts Festival made its epic return to Las Vegas at the city’s newest music venue, AREA15. In partnership with Desert Hearts, hundreds of attendees celebrated the power of house music under the Las Vegas sky with some of the genre’s top music artists. Sin...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Fator
Person
David Hasselhoff
Person
Willie Tyler
Person
Don Rickles
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Karen Carpenter
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Jeff Dunham
Person
Rodney Dangerfield
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Louis Armstrong
Person
Elton John
Person
Etta James
who13.com

Terry Fator brings his fun to Iowa this weekend

Terry Fator got his big break winning America’s Got Talent. He now entertains on the Vegas Strip. He’s coming back to Iowa on September 18th at 8 p.m. to perform at Prairie Meadows. You can get tickets at terryfator.com.
IOWA STATE
lasvegasmagazine.com

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Las Vegas

Mexican Independence Day is officially on Sept. 16, but the entire week will be a celebration of the holiday, with some of the hottest Mexican music acts hitting the Strip to help commemorate the occasion. He’s only been part of the music scene for a few years, but Christian Nodal,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Immersive Van Gogh exhibition arrives on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The wait is over. Immersive Van Gogh is ready to open on the Las Vegas Strip. Producer Corey Ross joined us to talk about how the artist's work will come to life. Visit VanGoghVegas.com to learn more about the exhibition.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Shows#Wayland Flowers#Madame#Las Vegas Hilton#Mirage#The Terry Fator Theater#Cirque Du Soleils#Liberty Loft#Mgm Resorts
Las Vegas Weekly

Get to know young, new Las Vegas duo Maxwell Gang

What: A Henderson bedroom project preparing to bust out into some bigger spaces. Backstory: Dylan Bartel, 19, and Zachary Wylie, 18, pals since their percussion-section days in the Foothill High band, began a deep-dive co-listening project during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown—exploring the music of Kaytranada, The Microphones, Nick Drake and dozens more—and gradually began recording tracks of their own. “It was basically just coming over to my house and us messing around with stuff,” Wylie says.
LAS VEGAS, NV
signalscv.com

Top 5 Kids Friendly Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip

Back when we were young, we would go to Las Vegas and party for a few days without worrying about a thing. It was like the entire world was on pause. High stakes at the poker tables, wild dances in nightclubs, a continuous stream of excitement… It is the special atmosphere of Sin City.
RELATIONSHIPS
lasvegasmagazine.com

Three fun experiences at Flamingo in Las Vegas

When the Flamingo opened in 1946, it was a grand, three-day affair with celebrities and elite coming to Las Vegas to enjoy the most lavish casino-resort in the city. If you want to stand on a piece of the town’s great history—one that involved showgirls, mobsters, movies stars and more—then the Flamingo is a must visit. While the hotel and casino has been upgraded since its inception—it’s currently the oldest operating casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip—you can still feel the history within its walls. (And, oh, if those walls could talk!) A constant fun destination, the Flamingo offers tons of amenities, so we’ve narrowed it down for you and picked three of our favorite spots to grab a bite, have a cocktail and have some fun when on property.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Las Vegas Sun

SPI Entertainment expands its impact on the Las Vegas Strip showbiz scene

SPI Entertainment has long been an influential force in Las Vegas, producing some of the most high-profile shows in various genres, from residencies to innovative limited engagements, while also managing the busy showroom at Excalibur anchored by the popular “Thunder From Down Under” male revue. Because of his company’s versatility,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Comedian Nikki Glaser is heading to The Mirage in Las Vegas

Nikki Glaser has significantly added to her résumé over the last year, launching a new daily podcast on Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players network on iHeartRadio in March, hosting the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards in May and hosting and executive-producing buzzy new HBO Max reality show FBoy Island. She also started a new comedy tour to kick off the summer, and hits The Mirage on Sept. 17 as part of the Aces of Comedy series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Friends with Benefits: Donnie Fox of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

You know how there’s that one guy in the group who’s always the life of the party? You’re looking at him: Donnie Fox, head of customer development for Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “I’ve always been that guy where people look at me and are like, ‘What’s wrong with this guy?’ Then they get to know me and they’re like, ‘Wow, this guy is awesome!’” says Fox.
LAS VEGAS, NV
985theriver.com

Watch David Lee Roth pay tribute to Eddie Van Halen, reveal plans to return to Las Vegas for New Year’s

David Lee Roth helped bring the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to a close on Sunday when he hit the stage to present the Video of the Year honor. Backstage at the event, the Van Halen frontman was interviewed by Us Weekly, and he shared some words of tribute to his late band mate Eddie Van Halen and also revealed that he has plans for a special performance at the end of the year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy