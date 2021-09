Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:. AUG. 26: At 9:22 p.m., police responded to a report of theft on the 400 block of California Street Northwest. A man reported that a woman he had let stay with him for a few days stole his iPad valued at $800. The woman said she needed to use it and was leaving, but would be returning the iPad when she was done with it. The woman had not yet returned the iPad.