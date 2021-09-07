Movie Rewind: Is The Blair Witch Project Still A Good Movie?

This is something we've never done before. We've never treaded down the path of reviewing a fan film. There is no reason why. And we should start considering reviewing more because they've come an extremely long way over the last few years. With the Youtube and streaming markets becoming much more viable, people are becoming more able and much more ready to accept fan films as a valued form of entertainment that fills a large hole left by dead franchises or series that have gone by the wayside. This is the case with Texas Chainsaw. Despite a huge viewer base and fans craving more from their Leatherface movies, the last couple films have not really been up to snuff. So, can this short film fill a void that will satisfy our taste for human carnage? The answer is a resounding yes.

