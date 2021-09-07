CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Rewind: Is The Blair Witch Project Still A Good Movie?

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
Cover picture for the articleIn a year that saw Fight Club, The Sixth Sense, and The Matrix, an unexpected horror movie made a huge impact on the culture in 1999: The Blair Witch Project. This independent picture saw three film students (Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard, Michel C. Williams) travel around town for a documentary about a local murderer called the Blair Witch. But, as the three filmmakers lose their way in the woods, the real horror begins. The Blair Witch Project went on to garner critical praise and the movie went on to make nearly $250 million worldwide.

