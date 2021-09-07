CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 of the Best Hard Ciders to Sip This Fall

By Kelly Vaughan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGone are the days of only being able to find Angry Orchard hard cider in some liquor stores across the country. Cider has become wildly popular in the last five years and for good reason. It somehow manages to appeal to both wine drinkers and beer lovers equally, which is no easy feat, and brings all the warm and cozy (yet crisp and bubbly) feels to any occasion. Plus, it’s gluten-free. But as cider becomes readily available, the beverage market has become saturated with options ranging from unfiltered to filtered, fruity blends like blackberry and pineapple, and cans that hail from upstate New York, Boston, Austin, and Washington State. We tapped into the Food52 staff—and a few beverage experts—to get their take on the best hard ciders.

