YUBA-SUTTER FARM BUREAU & MARYSVILLE INSURANCE AGENCY ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

Describing it as a “first of its kind adventure,” The Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau has announced its acquisition of Fletcher and Associates Insurance in Marysville. A news release explains The Bureau will form a board to serve as the insurance company’s corporate board, with founder Randy Fletcher continuing to oversee day-to-day operations as CEO. Fletcher has been a Farm Bureau member for 42 years – since 1979 – and says they’ve been discussing the possibility of the partnership for over 2 years.