Amazon to Invest $125 Million in Air Cargo Facility at Newark Airport
One of the largest retailers on the planet (and perhaps on a few others someday) has been cleared to bring a sprawling air cargo facility to New Jersey’s major airport. Amazon.com recently announced an agreement with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey to revitalize two existing industrial structures along the perimeter of Newark Liberty International Airport. Known as Buildings 339 and 340 and located along Brewster Road, Amazon will be transforming the 23 acres into a 250,000-square-foot air cargo facility.jerseydigs.com
