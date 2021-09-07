CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukurant Perspectives Has Young Designers Contemplate Their Works’ Impact

By Kelly Beall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to consider our individual roles in the world, the young designers participating in Ukurant’s Perspectives curated exhibition contemplate their works’ impact. Each of the 17 unique pieces reveal its story through the process of exploring materials, experimenting with tactility and style and pushing the limits to redefine what’s important. They’ll challenge your notions of material and shape, innovative composites and known techniques to create a fresh view of sculptural and narrative value.

