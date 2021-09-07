CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Instead of canceling Missouri history, Republican legislators should study it | Opinion

By Christopher Cantwell
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 7 days ago

Last week a handful Missouri Republicans attempted to erase history.

According to reports, staffers and elected officials in the legislature pressured the Missouri State Museum into removing and then relocating an exhibit called Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights , which documents the early days of LGBTQ activism in the state. The exhibit, according to legislative aide Uriah Stark , was “pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol” with several “literally in your face banners that you can’t walk through the museum without seeing.”

Mr. Stark and his Republican colleagues are wrong. And I should know, because I helped curate the exhibit alongside fourteen thoughtful and considerate students at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

The exhibit’s origins lay in an “Introduction to Public History” I taught when I was on the faculty at UMKC. In October of 2016, a group of citizen volunteers installed an official marker in downtown Kansas City to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the first-ever national meeting of gay rights activists.  To help the city recognize this historic event, my students and I designed a twelve-panel traveling exhibit that told visitors about the meeting’s background and pointed people to the new marker.

As a teacher, you always hope that your students will do good work. Well, the students who helped design Making History hit it out of the park. The exhibit they created received funding from the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area in order to be built. Their finished project received awards from the National Council on Public History and the Midwestern History Association . And the physical exhibit has been traveling to museums, libraries, and historical societies across Missouri since the summer of 2017, to positive reviews. It was supposed to be on display at the state capitol for four months. It lasted all of four days.

Making History is an award-winning work of scholarship. It is not a work of advocacy, as some of Missouri’s Republican officials maintain. It documents in great detail how in 1966 gay rights activists from across the country met in Kansas City to discuss how they could attain full and equal rights. This was at a time when police raided bars that allowed same-sex couples to gather, and the federal government banned the hiring of gay employees. The organizing work these citizens did in Kansas City would pave the way for the modern LGBTQ civil rights movement that took shape after the famed uprising at the Stonewall Inn in June of 1969.

This is Missouri’s history. This is America’s history. This is our history. And to suggest that remembering this past is somehow tantamount to “pushing the LGBT agenda” is to suggest that gay women and men are not full and equal members of the United States.

According to Gov. Mike Parson, Making History came down because the State Museum did not follow Missouri law in acquiring it — an excuse that many have questioned . The Department of Natural Resources, meanwhile, claimed that it moved the display because “exhibits on loan from other institutions like this one are often housed at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site.”

Both simply add insult to injury, for they reinforce the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ residents are second class citizens because their history is second class history.

If the display truly was relocated because of mistakes wrought by existing policies and procedures, then we look forward to the speedy revision of these protocols so that Making History can be reinstalled at the Missouri State Museum.

There’s an old saying that goes, “Those who don’t learn history are destined to repeat it.” The phrase rings true in Jefferson City. In their removal of Making History from the Capitol, Missouri’s Republicans did more than simply attempt to prevent people from learning about the past. They also reenacted the kinds of discrimination the LGBTQ community once faced. Maybe instead of canceling history, Republican legislators should study it.

The post Instead of canceling Missouri history, Republican legislators should study it | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Republicans vow to push again for voter ID law

With several months to go before state lawmakers return for the 2022 legislative session, Republicans are promising to once again push to require photo identification to vote. Committees in the Missouri House and Senate held hearings Tuesday dominated by discussions of requiring a government-issued ID for both in-person and absentee voting. Secretary of State Jay […] The post Missouri Republicans vow to push again for voter ID law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri schools with lower state funding suffered higher rates of gun violence

Christian Rich has seen more death and violence at age 15 than many experience in a lifetime. His best friend, cousin, and a number of classmates have all been killed with guns. At school, his grief comes out in different ways: fights, arguments with teachers, sometimes walking out of class altogether. He was only in the classroom […] The post Missouri schools with lower state funding suffered higher rates of gun violence appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

LGBTQ history exhibit goes unmentioned by Missouri board governor cited for its removal

When news broke that an LGBTQ history exhibit was suddenly and without warning removed from the Missouri Capitol, Gov. Mike Parson contended the reason was that it didn’t get pre-approval from a board he chairs.  But at that board’s first meeting in more than a year on Monday, neither the exhibit nor the state Capitol […] The post LGBTQ history exhibit goes unmentioned by Missouri board governor cited for its removal appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Once upon a time in Missouri: Republican attorney general backed mandatory vaccination

In December 1921, with memories still vivid from the flu pandemic that ravaged the world in 1918, health officials in Missouri were confronted with an even more sinister and deadly threat – smallpox. From Sept. 1 to Nov. 29, 1921, there were 271 cases and 96 deaths in Kansas City. Determined to check the contagion, […] The post Once upon a time in Missouri: Republican attorney general backed mandatory vaccination appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Missouri Independent

Amid the pandemic, Missouri standardized test scores declined across grades, subjects

Preliminary results from Missouri statewide assessment tests administered last spring amid the pandemic show scores declined across nearly all grade levels and subjects tested, with the greatest drop in mathematics. The 2020-21 school year results, which were released Tuesday by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, show that fewer than half of Missouri students […] The post Amid the pandemic, Missouri standardized test scores declined across grades, subjects appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Revised voting rights bill rolled out in U.S. Senate, with Manchin on board

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a revamped voting rights bill that would expand voter registration as well as create nonpartisan redistricting committees, but the measure is still likely to face an uphill battle in an evenly divided Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will bring the legislation to the floor of […] The post Revised voting rights bill rolled out in U.S. Senate, with Manchin on board appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri schools must prioritize in-person class. In first weeks, thousands quarantined

Teddy Danieley was devastated.  Three weeks ago tears streamed down the five-year-old’s face when he learned he couldn’t attend the first-day of school in St. Louis because his dad had tested positive for COVID-19. Instead, he and his two older sisters — 10-year-old Lucy and 9-year-old Ruby — spent what would have been their first day […] The post Missouri schools must prioritize in-person class. In first weeks, thousands quarantined appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lottery reports record sales as Missouri officials push for sports wagering

The Missouri Lottery tallied records for ticket sales and transfers to education programs in the fiscal year that ended June 30, and if it had authority for internet-based games, the take could be even larger, lottery executives told lawmakers on Tuesday. Lottery sales were up about 20 percent, to $1.8 billion, netting $345 million after […] The post Lottery reports record sales as Missouri officials push for sports wagering appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Missouri Independent

Few charges result from scores of Missouri highway patrol gambling investigations

During 2019 and 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol delivered almost 200 cases to local prosecutors alleging violations of state gambling laws. But according to state court data, only about two dozen cases have actually been filed. In most counties with alleged violations – including eight of 13 with five or more cases – prosecutors […] The post Few charges result from scores of Missouri highway patrol gambling investigations appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

If vigilante justice spreads, who will be the next target? | Opinion

Let’s set aside our views on abortion. Instead, let’s consider one aspect of the new Texas abortion law that took effect last week. All of us should be able to agree on this, whether we find abortions abominable or support a woman’s right to end her pregnancy: The enforcement mechanism created by Texas lawmakers is […] The post If vigilante justice spreads, who will be the next target? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
LAW
Missouri Independent

Billions of dollars in federal rental aid remains stalled in slow-moving states, localities

WASHINGTON — Make it simpler to apply for rental assistance money. Allow landlords to apply on behalf of unresponsive tenants. And consolidate two overlapping federal programs aimed at getting financial help to struggling renters. Those were among the proposals that U.S. House members weighed during a hearing Friday on how to better help states and localities […] The post Billions of dollars in federal rental aid remains stalled in slow-moving states, localities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
HOUSE RENT
Missouri Independent

Spire STL Pipeline can keep operating for now despite court ruling on ‘self-dealing’

The embattled Spire STL Pipeline can keep operating for up to 90 days while federal regulators weigh its fate over the coming months.  The order, issued Tuesday morning by federal regulators, saves the pipeline from a court order that was expected to shut it down. Spire STL Pipeline is a 65-mile natural gas pipeline running […] The post Spire STL Pipeline can keep operating for now despite court ruling on ‘self-dealing’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Volunteers#Stonewall Inn#The Missouri State Museum#Lgbtq#Umkc#Freedom#The State Museum
Missouri Independent

Missouri GOP vow to push back against Biden’s announced vaccine mandate

Missouri Republicans assailed President Joe Biden’s push to require employees of private businesses to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, vowing a legislative response and legal action. Gov. Mike Parson promised to “fight back against federal power grabs and government overreach” in a tweet Thursday afternoon, calling Biden’s plan “an insult to our […] The post Missouri GOP vow to push back against Biden’s announced vaccine mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri AG won’t defend state officials in lawsuit, citing undisclosed conflict

When Missouri’s treasurer and secretary of state face off in court this month over a proposed constitutional amendment set to be on the 2022 ballot, both sides will be represented by private attorneys — at a cost to taxpayers of more than $800 an hour.  The reason: Attorney General Eric Schmitt bowed out of the […] The post Missouri AG won’t defend state officials in lawsuit, citing undisclosed conflict appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Missouri will become the last state to enforce federal mental health parity act

Under a new state law that went into effect late last month, Missouri will become the final state to enforce a federal law designed to ensure mental health care is covered by insurance providers the same as treatments for physical ailments. The provisions were included in House Bill 604, an omnibus insurance bill sponsored by […] The post Missouri will become the last state to enforce federal mental health parity act appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

COVID pushed many Black families in Missouri to homeschool. Now they’re sticking with it

Every homeschool family kicks off their school year a little differently. For the Browns, they decided to start with an adventure.   Cal and Mike Brown loaded up their five school-age children last week and drove to Grafton, Ill., to explore the historic river community founded in 1832.  Then they explored New Town, a recently-built community […] The post COVID pushed many Black families in Missouri to homeschool. Now they’re sticking with it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Judge orders no change – for now – in Missouri’s prisoner health care contractor

Work to bring a new contractor for prisoner health care services online in Missouri can continue but the actual transition from Corizon, the current provider, won’t occur until at least early November, Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ordered Tuesday. Green issued a temporary restraining order blocking the state from canceling its contract with Corizon […] The post Judge orders no change – for now – in Missouri’s prisoner health care contractor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s largest wind farm isn’t running at night for fear of killing endangered animals

Every night for months, turbines at Missouri’s largest wind farm sit idle to avoid killing endangered and threatened bats.  And now, as the wind farm’s owner, Ameren Missouri, seeks permission to increase customers’ rates, consumer advocates are sounding the alarm. They argue customers shouldn’t have to pay the full costs of the wind farm on […] The post Missouri’s largest wind farm isn’t running at night for fear of killing endangered animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests to be mandated for millions of U.S. workers

WASHINGTON — More than 80 million employees of private businesses in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing as part of the Biden administration’s latest strategy for combating the still-surging coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming vaccine rule for companies with at least 100 employees is one plank of an […] The post COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests to be mandated for millions of U.S. workers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missouri Independent

Parson rationale for removing LGTBQ exhibit from Missouri Capitol called into question

Fireworks this week over the sudden removal of an LGBTQ history exhibit from the museum in the Missouri Capitol caught the attention of John Cunning.  For 24 years before he retired in 2018, Cunning oversaw the museum as part of his job at Missouri State Parks.  So when he read Gov. Mike Parson’s explanation for […] The post Parson rationale for removing LGTBQ exhibit from Missouri Capitol called into question appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

1K+
Followers
424
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy