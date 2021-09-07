CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post Falls, ID

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

By Mallory
MIX 106
MIX 106
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."

mix106radio.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 106

The Meridian Walmart is Closing for 2 Days

You may have to replan your shopping trip to Walmart this week. The Meridian Walmart on Ten Mile Road closed its doors at 2 pm on Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday - all for a good reason though. With several areas in the state seeing a rise in...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Monster Shark Straight Out of Nightmares Used To Swim The Waters of Idaho

Believe it or not, nearly 270 million years ago, Idaho was home to what was the largest predator on Earth at the time - the Helicoprion, also known as, the Buzzsaw Shark. We know this thanks to some fossils that were discovered a few years back at a Monsanto mine in eastern Idaho. The fossil was that of a tooth whorl that measured over 8 inches in diameter! Imagining an 8-inch tooth on a shark is a scary thought. For a better perspective, 8 inches is slightly smaller than an NBA basketball.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Oprah’s Website Rates Idaho Festival One of 22 Best Fall Festivals in America

Most of the festivals that made the list involve pumpkins, apples or some sort of fair food, but the one Idaho festival that made this list really stands out among the rest!. There are few bigger honors in the world than to be recognized by any part empire that Oprah Winfrey built, so we were thrilled to see that her lifestyle website picked and Idaho festival for their annual list of the best fall festivals in America. Now, before you roll your eyes and start complaining about how being on these lists will only attract more growth to the Treasure Valley...exhale, it's not a Boise event.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Post Falls, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
MIX 106

Idaho One Of The Top Ten ‘Happiest’ States

Feeling good about living in Idaho? There's a reason for that! We're the 7th 'happiest' state. Any guesses on who number one is? Number 50?. Wallethub released a new study where they ranked each state by how happy its residents are and Idaho cracked the top ten! In fact, we came in at number seven so clearly Idaho is a pretty chill place to live. Though, there are some folks that are (at lease according to this study) a bit happier. Here are the top ten in order: Utah at number one, then Minnesota, Hawaii, California, North Dakota, South Dakota, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey and Massachusetts. I guess the only one I'm surprised is in the top ten is New Jersey... Maybe it's all the great Italian food keeping them in good spirits? Oh and hey props to Utah for taking the top spot. Hawaii seems so nice but also sooooo expensive. California has a million miles of beautiful beaches, the Dakotas are cool, but cold, Maryland has some really rich areas and then Massachusetts... Perhaps one of the most educated states in the country also happens to be pretty happy!
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Treasure Valley Water Districts End Irrigation Season

Bye bye, luscious green grass (at all my neighbors' house cause my lawn is terrible), I'll miss you... Today marks the end of the watering season the Nampa-Meridian & Boise-Kuna water districts. Yeah, that's going to be a wrap on the irrigation season for 2021. Both the Nampa-Meridian and Boise-Kuna...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

My Flight Into Boise Was Re-Routed Due To Presidential Visit: Here’s What Happened

A little jarring hearing the captain pop on the mic two days after 9/11 to tell us he has to divert the plane away from Boise, here's how it went down... I went to Boston for a wedding over the weekend and it was an incredible trip. On the way back, I had a layover in Chicago, and my final flight was Chicago to Boise, and let me tell you... That's a long flight. Anyway, I'm not much of a plane sleeper but I was particularly tired and I was able to conk out for a couple of hours. Upon waking up, I realized there was only about 45 minutes left in my flight to Boise and I thought, "sweet"! Well a few short minutes later, the Captain popped on the loudspeaker with an announcement... "Ladies and Gentleman, we'd like to ask you to be patient. We're going to have to make a few circles and hold off on landing in Boise."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Every Pizza Place in Idaho is Missing This From Their Menus

Idaho has so many awesome and unique pizza places to offer - however they all lack one very important thing in my opinion: cheese dip! I've asked around for it at several locations and they all look at me like I'm crazy thinking that it's parmesan or cheese sticks that I'm asking for. No. Breadsticks WITH cheese, please!
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Horse#Wal Mart
MIX 106

Vintage Lovers Will Adore This Mega Vintage Market

Calling all thrifters, antiquers, and everything in between! If you're someone like me who adores and appreciates one-of-a-kind treasures that have been lovingly and carefully collected and hand-crafted, then The 2nd annual Idaho Vintage Market is where you want to be this weekend, September 17th - September 18th at Expo Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Win a 3 Night Stay at The Big Idaho Potato Hotel for National Potato Month

The rest of the country is joining us in the month of September to honor how great potatoes truly are. Not only is Idaho known for potatoes but we're also known for the popular Airbnb here that is shaped like a potato! What better way to celebrate National Potato Month than spending a getaway inside of one, right? McAlister's Deli thinks so too which is why they're giving away a three-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel as part of The Great Spud Getaway.
LIFESTYLE
MIX 106

Disturbing and Bizarre Discovery at Pocatello Funeral Home

In what feels like the beginning to a grisly American Horror Story, Downard Funeral Home & Crematorium in Pocatello, Idaho is under investigation after multiple decomposing bodies, including 50 human fetuses, were discovered on the property. Unrefrigerated bodies just rotting in the building, leading to a vile odor which caused the funeral home to be reported to authorities for investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

Would You Name Your Baby Idaho?

There are some outlandish names parents have given their children in these here great United States of America. Often we can thank celebrities for thinking they are so cool and unique that they must bestow upon their children names that will make them cool and unique from birth. It is for this reason that there are kids walking around called Zillion, Golden, Pilot Inspektor, Cosmo, and Gravity. I wish I were kidding.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
MIX 106

Will Idaho Targets Feature New Ulta Mini-Shops?

You probably didn't know it was possible but Target just got a little better. At the end of last year, the popular cosmetics retailer, Ulta announced a deal with Target to launch mini Ulta beauty sections inside the stores of the major retailer. The mini-shops are said to feature an assortment of merchandise from more than 50 prestige brands for makeup, skincare, and hair, including Clinique, Urban Decay, Tarte, MAC Cosmetics, Drybar, Jack Black, and Ariana Grande.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s Nathan Apodaca AKA ‘Dreams Skateboarder’ Expecting First Child With Wife

TikTok star, Nathan Apodaca became a viral sensation when he decided to skateboard down a highway drinking cranberry juice and lip syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." The video not only made "Doggface" a household name, but earned him quite a bit of money in endorsement deals and sales of his own line of merchandise. Quite a change in lifestyle for a man who had been living out of an RV trailer in his brother's yard at one point.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Fellas, Do You Ever Notice This in Public Restrooms?

It's a weird thing to say that I spend a lot of time in public restrooms, but... I spend a lot of time in public restrooms. Rather, I use them often. I don't know that I'm spending a ton of quality time in there. I drink a lot of water and childbirth forever changed my bladder. I know a ton of moms can relate to this. As such, when it's time to go it's time to go. And I've noticed that every public restroom I've used in Boise is equipped with a baby changing station. And I remember that I rarely changed my kids' diapers during outings. My husband did. But there wasn't always a changing table in the men's restroom.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

West Ada School District Suspends All Mask Opt Outs

Leading into the 2021-2022 school year, the West Ada School District aimed to accommodate parents' and kids' wishes regarding the wearing of masks. Everyone wants to get back to a completely normal classroom setting where the happy faces of our kids aren't obstructed by annoying masks. But the spread of Covid-19 prevents that reality from happening. In an attempt to appease those against mask wearing, the district offered parents the choice to opt their kids out of having to do so. There was a form and everything.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Renting In Boise Defined In One Meme

I've never seen a meme that spoke directly into my soul like this one... Have you ever rented a home in Boise? Ever rented an older home in Boise? You'll relate... Particularly if you've ended up in a home in the North End. I mean, the most beautiful homes are out there but are still likely to have this!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Spirit Of Boise’s Coolest Part Of The Night Glow In One Video

In case you missed the Spirit Of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow Friday night, here's footage of what may perhaps be the most impressive moments!. No doubt if you've been to Downtown Boise over the past several days, you've seen some beautiful hot air balloons in the air, but Friday night was the night glow. Thousands of people made their way to Ann Morrison park to see the hot air balloons light up the park, to the beat of the music! Cool enough to make our announcer say, "I'm sorry but this just kicks ass!"
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

These ‘Rude’ Boise Drivers are Actually Helping Traffic Flow

We already know that Idaho has some of the rudest drivers on the road. According to a study, Idaho has the second-highest share of rude drivers in the nation right behind Virginia. One of the most common rude driving behaviors Idahoans are notorious for, could arguably be last-minute merging\. The...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy