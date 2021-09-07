CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Joan Allen to narrate audiobook of Clinton-Penny thriller

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NEW YORK (AP) — The audiobook narrator for “State of Terror,” the political thriller co-written by Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny, is an actor with experience playing first ladies, CIA officials and others in government: Joan Allen.

“I am such a fan of Joan Allen — when I heard she would be the voice of ‘State of Terror,’ I was ecstatic,” Penny said in a statement Tuesday issued through Simon & Schuster. “She will brilliantly bring to life all the diverse characters and elements, from drama, to thriller, to humor and, best of all, make it all deeply human.”

Scheduled to come out Oct. 12, “State of Terror” features a “novice” secretary of state, working in the administration of a rival politician, who tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. It’s the first work of fiction by Clinton, the former U.S. Senator and first lady who served as secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s first term. Clinton is a longtime admirer of Penny, known for mysteries featuring Inspector Armand Gamache. Penny’s latest Gamache book, “The Madness of Crowds,” came out last month and has been among the country’s top-selling novels.

Allen, who in a statement called “State of Terror” a “heart-pounding ride,” received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as first lady Pat Nixon in the Oliver Stone movie “Nixon.” Her other roles include CIA deputy director Pamela Landy In “The Bourne Conspiracy” and “The Bourne Ultimatum,” and Sen. Laine Billings Hanson in “The Contender,” for which she also received an Oscar nomination.

“She will bring our characters and their adventures alive for listeners,” Clinton said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
leedaily.com

As ‘impeachment’ Approaches, Chelsea Clinton Goes Into Covering Up In The Hamptons

Chelsea Clinton was seen in a jog mood this fresh morning in the Hamptons as spotted by paparazzi. Throughout the Virus outbreak, the daughter of the ex-president has managed to be lowkey and rarely seen on the streets. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter was photographed wearing a red and grey cap, a Hill Country Barbecue Market t-shirt, grey cycling shorts, and blue Brooks sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

This Is How Far Tiffany Trump Actually Got In School

Tiffany Trump lived a life that was very different compared to how her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump, Jr. lived on the East Coast. Tiffany grew up in California, and while she did maintain ties with the rest of the Trump family in New York City, she was closer to her mother Marla Maples while growing up than anyone else.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
districtchronicles.com

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Den of Geek

Giveaway: Win the Dune Audiobook

Frank Herbert’s Dune is one of the most popular and celebrated science fiction sagas of all time and, soon, it will be getting a modern big-budget feature film adaptation, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Rebecca Ferguson and directed by Denis Villeneuve. If you’ve never gotten around to reading the books (or if it’s been awhile since a re-read), now is the perfect time to curl up for to listen to the original story before its adaptation hits theaters and HBO Max in October—and we have a giveaway to help!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

7 Audiobooks for Science September

Book Riot is teaming up with BookClubbish to giveaway a copy of NEVER SAW ME COMING by Vera Kurian and a $100 gift card to Bookshop.org to one lucky winner. Simply fill out the form and subscribe to the BookClubbish newsletter for a chance to win!. As a stereotypical artsy,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

The Vindication of Truman Capote

At his death in 1984, just shy of 60, in the Bel Air home of one of Johnny Carson’s ex-wives, Truman Capote was conspicuous less for his literary output than for his ubiquitous guest spots on late-night talk shows. Wallowing in performative agony, he was intoxicated by his own celebrity—to say nothing of alcohol and drugs—as he confided to the likes of Carson and Dick Cavett, in his trademark simpering squeal, how his apparently never-finished novel-length sendup of Manhattan high society, Answered Prayers, prompted his closest confidantes, the rich and elegant ladies he called “my swans,” to cut and shun him forever.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Allen
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Pat Nixon
Person
Louise Penny
Person
Oliver Stone
WNEM

Comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

Bruce Springsteen Honors 9/11 Victims In New York City

Bruce Springsteen made a previously unannounced appearance on Saturday during the 20th anniversary 9/11 tribute at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza. A noticeably thinner Springsteen, dressed in somber funeral attire, performed “I'll See You In My Dreams” — the wistful album closer to his most recent Letter To You collection — for the mourners along with local and national politicians.
ENTERTAINMENT
Bangor Daily News

Norm Macdonald, former ‘SNL’ cast comic, dies

NEW YORK — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Audiobook#Ap#State Of Terror#Simon Schuster#Inspector Armand Gamache#Academy Award
washingtonnewsday.com

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?. The second episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment has arrived, and it marks Judith Light’s first appearance in the series. Susan Carpenter-McMillan (played by Annaleigh Ashford) is presented as Paula Jones’s (played by Light) spokesperson, catapulting Jones’s case into the public spotlight. This page has all of the information you need about Judith Light.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
bookriot.com

8 Audiobooks Narrated by Adjoa Andoh

Don’t miss ROCK PAPER SCISSORS, the latest exciting domestic thriller audiobook from the queen of the killer twist, New York Times bestselling author Alice Feeney. Richard Armitage and Stephanie Racine, the dynamic narrator duo that brought you Feeney’s His & Hers, are back to deliver this new tale that will have listeners guessing from start to finish. Ten years of marriage. Ten years of secrets. And an anniversary they will never forget. Think you know the person you married? Think again. Download ROCK PAPER SCISSORS by Alice Feeney wherever audiobooks are sold.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wiltonbulletin.com

Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, the comedian who first rose to fame as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," has died. He was 61. Deadline first reported Macdonald's death. Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's producing partner, told the outlet he had been privately battling cancer for the last decade. "He was most proud...
CELEBRITIES
Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy