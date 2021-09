If your vehicle has ever beeped at you for braking too late or drifting too close to lane markers, then it is most likely equipped with a forward-facing camera and sensors that are there to keep you safe. These components are often mounted inside your vehicle near the rearview mirror, and they are literally the eyes for advanced safety systems in today's cars. While this technology helps reduce crashes and related injuries, it also creates new challenges when dealing with windshield damage, which we learned about by talking to the windshield experts at Safelite AutoGlass®.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO