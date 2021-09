The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get back on top of the NFC East, and in order to do so, they’re going to need these three players to do their part. Entering the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys have their eyes set on getting back on top of the NFC East. They have a lot of key positions figured out with star players such as Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and their three-headed monster leading the way.