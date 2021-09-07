First-year students dig into Danville during new student orientation event
Traditionally, first-year Centre College students engage in the Danville community by participating in the Service Plunge and Delve into Danville during New Student Orientation. This year, in lieu of annual Service Plunge, the Office of Civic & Community Engagement will be offering Service Saturdays throughout the semester. In addition, the office revamped its Delve into Danville event, teaming up with the Danville–Boyle Chamber of Commerce to create an entirely new program.www.amnews.com
Comments / 0