Sportradar aims to raise as much as $532 million in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Switzerland-based sports data provider Sportradar Group AG is aiming to raise as much as $532 million in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The company intends bit.ly/3n94jLD to sell 19 million Class A ordinary shares, priced between $25 and $28 apiece. The company could have a valuation of up to $8.3 billion, when taking into consideration its Class B shares as well.

Sportradar also said entities affiliated with Eldridge and Radcliff Management Llc as well as some other investors would buy $159 million of its Class A ordinary shares at the IPO price.

It estimates net proceeds from the offering to be about $623.9 million, assuming an IPO price of $26.50 per Class A ordinary share, which it could use to drive growth and acquire or invest in companies.

Founded in 2001, Sportradar serves more than 1,600 customers across 120 countries and is an official partner of the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the NASCAR, according to the company’s website.

Sportradar provides software, data and content through subscription and revenue share arrangements to sports leagues, betting operators and media firms. Its customers include DraftKings, Twitter and ESPN.

The company’s revenue rose more than 6% to 404.9 million euros ($479.56 million) last year, while adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a metric that excludes one-time costs — rose to 76.9 million euros from 63.2 million euros.

Sportradar said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SRAD”, and that J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank would act as lead book-running managers.

($1 = 0.8443 euros)