Sportradar aims to raise as much as $532 million in U.S. IPO

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Reuters) -Switzerland-based sports data provider Sportradar Group AG is aiming to raise as much as $532 million in a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The company intends bit.ly/3n94jLD to sell 19 million Class A ordinary shares, priced between $25 and $28 apiece. The company could have a valuation of up to $8.3 billion, when taking into consideration its Class B shares as well.

Sportradar also said entities affiliated with Eldridge and Radcliff Management Llc as well as some other investors would buy $159 million of its Class A ordinary shares at the IPO price.

It estimates net proceeds from the offering to be about $623.9 million, assuming an IPO price of $26.50 per Class A ordinary share, which it could use to drive growth and acquire or invest in companies.

Founded in 2001, Sportradar serves more than 1,600 customers across 120 countries and is an official partner of the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and the NASCAR, according to the company’s website.

Sportradar provides software, data and content through subscription and revenue share arrangements to sports leagues, betting operators and media firms. Its customers include DraftKings, Twitter and ESPN.

The company’s revenue rose more than 6% to 404.9 million euros ($479.56 million) last year, while adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a metric that excludes one-time costs — rose to 76.9 million euros from 63.2 million euros.

Sportradar said it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SRAD”, and that J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank would act as lead book-running managers.

($1 = 0.8443 euros)

Related
Business Insider

Sportradar IPO Preview: The Thing Behind The Thing For Sports Betting

The surge in sports betting platforms and states where it is legal has created a huge market opportunity for companies that operate in the growing sector. One such company will test the public markets with an IPO scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Sportradar IPO: Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) is seeking to...
GAMBLING
Cheddar News

Michael Jordan-Backed Sports Betting Data Company Sportradar Makes IPO Debut

Sportradar, a company that provides data services for sports betting and leagues, has made its Nasdaq debut. Company CFO Alexander Gersh joined Cheddar’s ‘Closing Bell’ to talk about going with a traditional IPO instead of a SPAC and why this was the ideal time to go public. Gersh also talked about basketball legend Michael Jordan joining the company for the ringing of the opening bell as well what his role is in the business.
NBA
Reuters

Siemens-backed Thoughtworks valued at $6.4 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Thoughtworks Holding Inc, a software consultancy company backed by Germany’s Siemens AG, said on Tuesday it priced its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range, valuing the firm at about $6.4 billion. The company said it sold 16.4 million shares at $21 per share. Other investors, including funds...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sportradar Closes Down 7% From IPO in First-Day Trading

Shares of sports data stalwart Sportradar Group (SRAD) closed 7% below the initial public offering price Tuesday in its first day of trading. The stock finished at $25.05, down from the IPO price of $27. The IPO price implied a valuation of $21 billion. The company sold 19 million Class...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
cdcgamingreports.com

Sportradar looks to acquire tech companies after IPO

Sportradar went public via an IPO on Tuesday at a valuation just under $8 billion, just as the rise of sports betting presents global opportunities. The company raised $513 million through the IPO, according to CFO Alex Gersh, and an additional $169 million from a concurrent placement with Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly.
BUSINESS
oilandgas360.com

ADNOC to raise $750MM from drilling unit IPO

(Bloomberg) –Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. ADNOC Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an equity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Federer-backed shoemaker ON prices IPO above range, valued at over $6 billion

(Reuters) – On Holding AG, a shoe firm backed by Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range, valuing the company at over $6 billion. On priced 31.1 million shares offered at $24 each, compared with a target range of...
TENNIS
cdcgamingreports.com

Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl officially becomes a billionaire as shares slip 7.2% on IPO day

Twenty-one years ago, Sportradar founder and CEO Carsten Koerl found himself at a crossroads. His first foray into the sports data space with startup Bwin had successfully gone public on Austria’s Vienna Stock Exchange, but Koerl lost control of the company he founded shortly after the IPO. Still, the deal made him financially independent, and while he doesn’t recall exactly how much he made from it, it would have been enough for him to retire at age 35.
STOCKS
Daily Camera

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. The company is seeking to raise more than $350 million and expects its IPO to be priced...
LOUISVILLE, CO
bitcoin.com

Global Investment Bank Morgan Stanley Launches Dedicated Cryptocurrency Research Team

Global investment bank Morgan Stanley is establishing a new cryptocurrency research team. “The launch of dedicated crypto research is in recognition of the growing significance of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets in global markets,” the bank said. Morgan Stanley Sets Up New Research Team. Morgan Stanley is launching a dedicated...
STOCKS
Boston Business Journal

Braintree software firm EngageSmart aims to raise over $349M in its IPO

EngageSmart, a Braintree-based customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions provider, said on Monday it plans to raise $349 million by offering a total of 14,550,000 shares at a price range of $23 to $25. Last month, the company disclosed plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ESMT" in a regulatory document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BRAINTREE, MA
Benzinga

Sports Betting Firm Sportradar Prices IPO At $27/Share, Starts Trading From Today

Sports betting, products, and services provider Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) priced 19 million shares at $27 per share to raise $513 million in its initial public offering. The Switzerland-based company had expected to price the IPO at $25-$28 per share. In addition, Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's founder and CEO, has...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Rao's pizza sauce parent Sovos Brands to raise up to $372.8 million in IPO at valuation of up to $1.6 billion

Sovos Brands Inc. , the company behind Rao's pizza sauces and noosa yogurt, set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 23.3 million shares, priced at $14 to $16 each. The company would raise $372.8 million at a valuation of $1.6 billion at the top of that range. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the deal with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. The company had net income of $10.4 million in the 26 weeks to June 26, up from $9.1 million in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $351.2 million from $261.4 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

