Cemetery plots spaces 3 & 4 Lo...

After being sidelined for a year because of the pandemic, the Sangamon County Historical Society is bringing back the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk. The event will feature actors in period costumes portraying some of the notable figures of local history who are buried there. The historical society says this year’s event will have less of a focus on figures connected to Abraham Lincoln, so that other stories can also be told. Characters who will be portrayed at the event include Harriet Knudson, a driving force behind the creation of Lincoln Memorial Gardens… newspaper publisher Thomas Rees, who left the funds to establish the Washington Park Carillon… and early settler William Carpenter, for whom Carpenter Street and Carpenter Park are named.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO