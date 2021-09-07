CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Cemetery plots spaces 3 & 4 Lo...

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cemetery plots spaces 3 & 4 Lot 113B. The Garden of the Last Supper. Roselawn. Memorial Gardens. Cemetery Price is $6,590 for both.

marketplace.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
txktoday.com

Cemetery Records at the Library of Virginia

*** Due to the numerous request for our genealogy workshops to remain virtual with concerns stemming from COVID-19, the Library has decided to convert our in-person genealogy workshops back to virtual events for the remainder of 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience. Dates and registrations will remain the same.****. Genealogy...
VIRGINIA STATE
City Journal

Keeping Mobile Homes Out of Reach

Amid surging home prices, mobile homes, also known as manufactured homes, provide an alternative for 22 million Americans at a fraction of the cost of a typical single-family house. The federal government wants to close off this option. The Department of Energy proposed a new rule last month that increases...
ECONOMY
mckenziebanner.com

Cemetery Headstone Damaged

William D. Simmons is seeking information concerning damage to his and his late wife’s, Peggy W. Simmons, headstone in Trezevant Cemetery. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into...
TREZEVANT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plots
wmay.com

Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk Returns October 3rd

After being sidelined for a year because of the pandemic, the Sangamon County Historical Society is bringing back the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk. The event will feature actors in period costumes portraying some of the notable figures of local history who are buried there. The historical society says this year’s event will have less of a focus on figures connected to Abraham Lincoln, so that other stories can also be told. Characters who will be portrayed at the event include Harriet Knudson, a driving force behind the creation of Lincoln Memorial Gardens… newspaper publisher Thomas Rees, who left the funds to establish the Washington Park Carillon… and early settler William Carpenter, for whom Carpenter Street and Carpenter Park are named.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
lakeorionreview.com

Orion Ox Water Company opens in downtown LO

Partial proceeds support ‘Calling All Autism Heroes’. Downtown Lake Orion has welcomed a fresh new business to the area; the Orion Ox Water Company, which had its grand opening in late August. The shop offers premium purified and alkaline water as well as water jugs, coolers and accessories. Owned by...
LAKE ORION, MI
miamivalleytoday.com

New fountain installed at Forest Hill Cemetery

Tom Lillicrap, along with Andru Hollopeter and Cale Meckstroth of Lillicrap Timber and Mulch, install a fountain at Forest Hill Cemetery and Arboretum last week. The fountain was funded by a generous donation from Park National Bank.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cumberland Times-News

Cemetery group celebrates city's heritage

CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization began with guided tours of historic gravesites during the 1983 Heritage Days festival. Over the years, the tour has taken many forms and the group has erected and restored many historic monuments in the area. CHCO will offer two programs free for the...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTOP

Grant funds archaeological dig at the historic cemetery in Triangle

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County has received a $31,000 state grant to conduct an archaeological dig at the historical Berea Cemetery on the grounds of Forest Greens Golf Course in Triangle.
TRIANGLE, VA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Family fights to preserve historic cemetery in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — In the war against gentrification, Sue Spears is fighting to save Black culture in East Austin, a battle she says is about preserving Black history that’s been neglected throughout the years. “We need to stand up and protect what's left because a lot of our historical schools...
AUSTIN, TX
informnny.com

Fort Drum opening cemeteries to visitors on Labor Day

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The community will have the opportunity to visit cemeteries on Fort Drum this holiday weekend. Fort Drum Public Affairs has confirmed that all cemeteries will be open for visitors from 8 a.m. until dusk on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, September 6. This applies to all 13 military cemeteries, including three on post.
FORT DRUM, NY
farmingtonvoice.com

Tour Farmington’s Quaker Cemetery September 26

Learn about Farmington’s early history during a Quaker Cemetery Walk held 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 26. These guided tours, which start every 15 minutes, take about an hour and a half. Cost is $15 per person; proceeds benefit the Governor Warner Mansion. The Cemetery Walk happens rain or shine....
FARMINGTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy