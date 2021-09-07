CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Scott! Hot Toys Finally Reveals Back to the Future 1/6th Scale

Cover picture for the articleHot Toys is finally making dreams come true as they officially announce their brand new 1/6h scale Back to the Future figure. This line has been showcased for years at Hot Toys showcase, but no one can ever guess the time frame unit they can hit shelves. Kicking it all off is Marty McFly and Einstein from the beginning of Back to the Future that features movie accurate detail and accessories. The figure will feature a brand new head sculpt, keeping the likeness of Michael J Fox alive. Other included pieces are a camcorder, backpack, skateboard, handout, cassette player, headphones, and of course Einstein.

