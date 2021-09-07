Great Scott! Hot Toys Finally Reveals Back to the Future 1/6th Scale

The story of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is almost here, with the newest Marvel Studio film premiering this week. Hot Toys has already revealed that both main characters will be getting highly detailed 1/6th scale figures. It also looks like they will be getting pint size as both Shang-Chi and Wenwu will be getting a Cosbaby release. Both will feature the classic bobble head design that will capture their costume design from the film. Both sculpts are very well done and will be a nice addition to your Shang-Chi or Marvel Cinematic Universe collection. Pre-orders are not live but should be around the usually the $20- 25 price range like other Hot Toys Cosbaby figures. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fans can find all Hot Toys collectibles here as well as an assortment of Marvel Cosbaby figures sold here.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO