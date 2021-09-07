Ashland To Hold Annexation Hearing Tuesday
The Ashland Board of Alderman is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider an annexation request for additional development along East Log Providence Road. The development adds to concerns among Boone County residents in the area who have filed a lawsuit challenging the board’s approval of Lakeside Ashland, already under development on the same road. That development sits at the intersection of Log Providence Road and U.S. 63.www.kbia.org
