CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Answer Angel: How to solve Incredible Shrinking T-shirt woes

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I would love to get some advice about cotton shirts. I almost always wear simple all-cotton V-necked T-shirts on their own in summer or under sweaters in winter. I have found that no matter what brand I try (and I have tried Lands’ End, L. L.Bean, Eddie Bauer, etc.), they always shrink up an inch or so and end up more square fitting, which I do not want. It is not flattering to have the bottom end right at my waist and not more at my hips as when I originally buy them. I recently bought three cotton Tommy Hilfiger shirts and tried my very best not to dry them, but missed one in the wash and dried it. When I put it next to the ones I did not dry, it was over an inch and a half shorter, so I know it isn’t my imagination. Do any of your readers know of any cotton knit shirts that are preshrunk and will not shrink up like this? It is driving me crazy! They all say they are able to be dried in the washing instructions.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ella Emhoff Reimagines Athleisure in a Mesh Bodysuit, Slick Track Pants & Surprising Sneakers at Met Gala 2021

Ella Emhoff is tapping into an unexpectedly bold side of American fashion at the 2021 Met Gala. Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter arrived at the star-studded event tonight in a custom head-to-toe red look from Adidas by Stella McCartney. The ensemble pays homage to athletic trends in a reimagined way, kicking off with a diamond-coated bodysuit; the mesh-paneled piece came tucked into high-shine track pants. To continue the athletic appeal of her look, the 22-year-old decided against pumps or sandals and instead kept cool in new sneakers. The custom red silhouette transforms the Earthlight trainers from the Adidas by Stella McCartney collections...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
artofmanliness.com

How to Fold a Dress Shirt for Packing

When packing a suitcase for a trip, proper folding will go a long way in ensuring that your clothing arrives as wrinkle-free as possible. For everyday items like t-shirts, underwear, and shorts, the Ranger roll is an effective method for packing as much as possible in as small a space as possible. But while the Ranger roll does a decent job in minimizing wrinkles, for garments like dress shirts that you want to unpack at your destination in as smooth and pristine condition as possible, you’ll need to take a different folding approach.
APPAREL
TODAY.com

9 best boots for fall, according to stylists in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. September is...
APPAREL
purewow.com

The 5 Boot Styles That Will Rule Fall 2021 (And One That’s So Over)

Boots are definitely our favorite fall item to shop for, but this year we’re even more excited to refresh our footwear collection and actually start wearing our hot new pieces out on the town. While there are some styles that are perpetually en vogue (looking at you brown leather ankle booties), this fall there are five boot trends primed and ready to reign supreme. Here are the best trends to invest in right now, plus one style you’re better off retiring to the back of your closet.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
thethreetomatoes.com

Six Leather Jackets for Fall

One of our favorite fall accessories is a leather jacket. They are always on trend, and you can pair them with jeans or even a dressy dress. Here are six leather and faux leather looks we’re loving. Johnny MBJ Womens Faux Leather. This Zip Up Moto Biker Jacket with Stitching...
APPAREL
arcamax.com

Answer Angel: Unwelcome fashion advice from the boss

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I’m the president of the board for a nonprofit animal rescue in a hot climate. Our top executive does a terrific job with the center, but she’s sartorially challenged. It’s OK that she wears shorts, flip-flops and a T-shirt with an animal on it while she’s at the center, but she wears the same outfit when she presents at city council meetings and other such. I did suggest she might want to up her game a bit when she speaks in public, and she agreed. The next meeting she had moved up to a top and skirt — that were bland, at best. I think she thinks she nailed it. So, how do I delicately suggest a modest makeover to someone who probably thinks she’s on target?
BEAUTY & FASHION
themanual.com

Sweaters vs. Cardigans: Style Differences Explained

As much as we’ve enjoyed a long summer of Hawaiian shirts and jean shorts, it’s just about that time of year again: Sweater weather. You know, when it’s all of a sudden too chilly to leave your arms bare but still too warm to break out your heavy-duty outerwear. So you break open your closet and reach for something that bridges the gap: A sweater. Or is it a cardigan?
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

How To Dress Like A NYFW Steet Style Star

Though the fashion set did their best to celebrate NYFW at home over the last year and a half — kitchen photoshoots, mirror selfies, and their personal sidewalk as the streets included — it, of course, wasn’t the same experience the industry has become accustomed to for (many) decades. Besides missing out on seeing clothes move on the runway, street style was gone — and with it, a source of inspiration for many fans, both in the industry and outside of it. Luckily, in-person fashion month has resumed and hopefully has your creative juices flowing once again. Here’s even more exciting news: The best New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is available to shop.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#North Face#Tradesy Com#Thredup Com#Poshmark Com#Etsy Com
WWD

Sandy Liang RTW Spring 2022

“That’s my all-time favorite soundtrack,” Sandy Liang remarked of her runway show’s music, pulled from Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette film soundtrack. “It’s always hard to recall how it all started, but for me it’s not necessarily a “new inspiration. I’ve always been into the soundtrack, it’s one of my all-time favorite movies and I’m constantly pulling little pieces from that, but mixing it with gorp-culture and sneakers, a sporty element.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Denim, Statement Knits and Outerwear Top Target’s Fall Designer Collection

Dark washes, flare jeans and tie-dye effects are among the sartorial statements in Target’s Fall Designer Collection due in stores on Sept. 25. The limited-edition collection boasts designs by Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan. Ranging in size from XXS-4X, the 180-piece collection will retail for under $80 with most items under $50. “For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value,” said Jill Sando, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “This fall, we’re building upon...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

4 must-have autumn footwear trends, from minimalist trainers to glam heels

As temperatures cool, autumn fashion is hotting up – and that includes accessories.In the footwear department, there’s a fresh focus on office attire with shiny shoes and practical flats made for climbing the career ladder, plus a healthy dose of glamour thanks to the highest of heels.Inspired by the catwalk collections, these are the shoes to be seen in this season…1. Luxe trainers View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci)With the great migration back to the...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Bigger & Bolder in a Lace Bustier, Mix Print Pants & Peep-Toe Heels

Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce & Gabbana look for last night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” The ensemble featured a perfectly mismatched lace bustier top, a silky floral robe and high-rise pants coated in stripes of florals, cheetah print and baroque patterns. When it came down to footwear, Klum made sure not to pull any attention away from her attire by instead slipping on a subtle set of black heels. The pointed pumps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

People Think Addison Rae Wore Kourtney Kardashian's Old Christmas Dress for the Met Gala

So Addison Rae showed up at her very first Met Gala last night, wearing what she described as a "vintage 2003 Tom Ford for Gucci" gown. And, moving away real quick from the harrowing fact that she described 2003 as "vintage" (help, I'm ancient), people on Twitter think she borrowed Kourtney Kardashian's old Christmas dress. Which, no! She didn't! But they are from the same collection and look basically identical minus a few details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Messenger

T-shirts can be dressed up for many occasions

Few things are more beloved than that favorite pair of jeans and a comfy tee. “It seems like everything denim is in right now,” said Alesha Rumford, owner of Frosting House Boutique, located at 301 S. Fifth St. in Leavenworth, Kansas. “Everybody’s style is in, it’s crazy. Flare, distressed, skinny, non-distressed. It’s all in. It’s anything goes anymore.”
APPAREL
WWD

Kim Shui RTW Spring 2022

The skin-baring trend has been hot this season, but it’s nothing new for emerging designer Kim Shui, who amped up her latest collection through cheeky riffs on Americana references with her signature East-meets-West ethos. The look: Sexy, rhinestone cowgirl meets early Aughts with an Eastern twist. Quote of note: “I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Nautical Unisex Premium Fashion

Helmut Lang showcases its latest designs made for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. It features themes that are familiar yet new all at once with a focus on nautical themes in terms of its color palette. There is no singular creative lead for the latest seasonal range as the pieces were all crafted by the Helmut Lang design team collectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy