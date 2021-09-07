Staybridge Suites makes its Welsh Debut in Cardiff Bay

Drag Race UK is approaching rapidly, excitement levels are reaching fever pitch as we all wait for season three to drop on September 23rd. Season two was a huge hit for the BBC, with fans and critics getting obsessed in equal measure. The pressure is on for the season three girls to bring it to the runway and have us all gagging all over again. And one hopeful to do that is Victoria Scone – the first ever competitor in the entire history of RuPaul’s Drag Race to compete as a cisgender female.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO