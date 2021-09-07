CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staybridge Suites makes its Welsh Debut in Cardiff Bay

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and First Inn Group have opened the eighth Staybridge Suites hotel in the UK (first in Wales) on Cardiff Bay’s Atlantic Wharf. Cardiff is renowned for its sporting venues and Staybridge Suites Cardiff is perfectly situated near the Glamorgan Cricket Ground, Cardiff City Stadium, and the iconic Principality Stadium, home to the Wales National Rugby Team.

