Family of 'miracle' girl surviving aggressive cancer raising money for research
PARK TWP. — Like many other 9-year-olds, Emerson Hoogendoorn hopped on a school bus to Waukazoo Elementary for her first day of the school year last week. Unlike most of her peers, though, doctors never thought she would make it past first grade. Diagnosed at age 6 with diffuse midline glioma, a type of brain cancer, in June 2018, Emerson was not expected to live past Christmas of that year.www.hollandsentinel.com
