Why Micah Parsons is the ultimate piece in Cowboys’ chess game

By Michael Gehlken
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — It’s been several months now since Micah Parsons first taught himself chess. As a draft prospect, the now-Cowboys linebacker downloaded the Chess.com app and took virtual lessons, learning such basics as how to control the board’s center, activate his pieces and anticipate opponent strategy. Upon completing matches, he studied his own moves, replaying inaccuracies, mistakes and any blunders committed.

