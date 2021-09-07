CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Honoring first responders to the flight 93 crash

By David E. Hess, Ed.
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReprinted with permission from PA Environment Digest. We will all remember where we were and what we were doing on Sept. 11, 2001, but Betsy Mallison, Community Relations Coordinator from DEP’s Southwest Regional Office in Pittsburgh, will remember it more vividly than most.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Utah leaders honor those who responded to Fillmore crash with 8 fatalities

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah leaders attended an event in Fillmore on Tuesday to honor those who responded to a crash that killed eight people in a 22-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm in Millard County in July. The collisions occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. July...
UTAH STATE
13abc.com

9/11 ceremony at Toledo Memorial Park to honor fallen first responders

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In the back of Toledo Memorial Park stands a monument to first responders. “We really didn’t have anything and I thought if we could do anything really respectful for the first responders, this would be the place to do it,” said Jeff Cleff, President & CEO of the cemetery and mausoleum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#First Responders#Flight 93#Accident#Pa Environment Digest#Dep#Southwest Regional Office
Kait 8

First responders walk Sikeston streets to honor those in 9/11 attacks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many communities in the Heartland and around the country are remembering the events of 9/11 today. First responders from Sikeston and around the region held a memorial walk for the lives lost in the attack on September 11, 2001. The walk was from fire station 2...
Frankfort Times

Child dies, 2 adults hurt when vehicles strike pedestrians

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A two-vehicle crash killed a 7- year-old child and left two other pedestrians critically injured in front of a school on Indianapolis’ east side Tuesday, police said. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday in front of George W. Julian School in the Irvington neighborhood moments after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Goshen News

Motorcyclists in Elkhart County honor veterans, first responders

GOSHEN – Larry Benn, Goshen, said shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday that the 23rd annual Riding to Remember Fallen Police, Firefighter and Veteran charity ride was “amazing.”. “We were the second row over leaving Elkhart, and it was just bikes as far as you could see,” Benn said as the riders parked along 5th street, waiting for a memorial service to begin nearby at Goshen Police headquarters.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not A Freak Accident’: 4 Found Dead In Abandoned SUV In Western Wisconsin Identified

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four Minnesotans were found killed in western Wisconsin this weekend. The victims were discovered in an abandoned SUV in the town of Sheridan in northern Dunn County. The Dunn County sheriff says all four died of gunshot wounds. “I’m numb. I feel empty,” said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Presley, one of the victims. Nitosha was 30 and lived in Stillwater. Nitosha Presley (credit: Family) “She was a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life,” Damone said. “Good heart, a teddy bear as a person. Well-liked.” Nitosha leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 11. One of the other...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
94.9 KYSS FM

Horrific ATV Accidents Claim Four Lives in Montana

Two separate ATV mishaps took the lives of four people in Montana early Sunday. With investigations ongoing, there are not a lot of details yet. Still fresh in the minds of many of us here in western Montana is the loss of former University of Montana football standout Jesse Sims from Stevensiville, whose life was taken in an ATV accident in May of this year.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Philly

Delaware Man Charged With Murder In Neighbor’s Suspicious Disappearance Ten Years Ago

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man now faces a murder charge in a 10-year missing persons case after authorities discovered the victim’s body earlier this year, according to the Delaware State Police. Michael Ellingsen, 31, of Georgetown, was arrested Monday. John “Doug” Wisniewski, 45, of Dagsboro, was reported missing in February 2011, prompting a Delaware State Police investigation that has spanned the past decade. At the time of his disappearance, Wisniewski lived on the same property as Ellingsen, in the 30000 block of R Farm Lane. Almost 10 years later, in January 2021, investigators said they received new information. Ellington allegedly shot and killed Wisniewski and buried his body on the same property where both their homes were located. Troopers and Division of Forensic Science investigators discovered Wisniewski’s remains on Jan. 22, 2021. An autopsy revealed the death was a homicide. Ellingsen is being held on a $1 million bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Indiana woman claims video captured FedEx worker stealing daughter’s kitten

An Indiana woman says a female FedEx worker was captured on doorbell video swiping her daughter’s kitten and then zooming off with the pet in her delivery truck. “FedEx drivers caught stealing my daughter’s kitten. Hoping that this will go viral and at least force the company to respond. Your packages maybe safe, BUT YOUR PETS AREN’T!!!” Katie Hardy wrote on Twitter, adding a heartbroken emoji.
INDIANA STATE
Lawrence Post

“His last act of selflessness”: Father saved his daughter after jet ski accident before drowning to his death

A 40-year-old father spent his last moments doing whatever he could to keep his daughter alive before he sank into the water. The 40-year-old man was having a fun outing with his 6-year-old daughter before both of them fell off their jet ski and into the lake. “An eyewitness told crews he was loading his boat into the water when he saw the man and his daughter sitting on a jet ski. The man hit the gas to the unit and he and his daughter fell off the back of it into the water,” said a statement released by the County’s EMA on Facebook.
ACCIDENTS
Motor1.com

See Pickup Driver Destroy Camping Trailer At Dairy Queen Drive-Thru

Just when you think you've seen everything, a single video surfaces from the depths of the internet to remind you that nope, there are endless levels of crazy. Reddit is perhaps the best place for such reminders, and that's where we encountered this, um incident. We can't call this an accident, which will become abundantly clear once you see the video.
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

6-year-old boy lies in a coma after a lawnmower accident strikes him in the head with a rebar during recess

A little boy seems unrecognizable to family members as he lies in a coma after a terrible accident that took place in his school playground. The 6-year-old boy had stepped out of his classroom for recess and was in the playground on Friday. At the same time, somebody on the other side of the fence was mowing a lawn. Out of nowhere, a piece of rebar flew out from underneath the lawnmower and landed right on the boy’s head with great force.
ACCIDENTS
mypanhandle.com

First responders on scene at serious crash in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of Mound Avenue and 23rd Street after a serious crash. First responders were still on scene at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Police said Westbound traffic is being diverted at Michigan Avenue. Officials have not yet...
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy