On September 14, Californians will vote on whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, even though the state’s next regularly scheduled election is just 14 months away. Newsom isn’t widely unpopular. His approval rating today is higher than President Donald Trump’s was at its peak. Nor is Newsom under investigation for any crimes or ethics violations. Rather, he is being targeted by Republicans for his stances on issues ranging from immigration and tax increases to COVID-19 restrictions. While Newsom has certainly made mistakes in his pandemic response, including his infamous dinner at a luxurious Napa Valley restaurant, California has fared better than most states in cases and deaths per million residents.

