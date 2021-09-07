CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Montee Ball: 'Giants should be a cakewalk' for Broncos

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The New York Giants will kick off the 2021 regular-season at home against the Denver Broncos this Sunday and they’re already viewed as underdogs.

Not only did the Giants open the week at +2.5 (Tipico), but those in Denver already appear to be looking ahead to Week 2 and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Former Broncos running back Montee Ball is among those dismissing the Giants, claiming over the weekend that Denver will blow the doors off New York with ease.

“Giants should be a walk. A cakewalk,” Ball told Broncos Breakdown. “We should go into New York and obviously come out with a W there.”

Although Ball sees an easy win against the Giants, he was less certain about Denver upending the Jacksonville Jaguars. That speaks volumes about how Big Blue is currently viewed around the league.

The Giants have entrenched themselves as one of the worst teams in football over the past eight years and they’re now seen as a laughingstock. They’re marked off on calendars as an easy win and that’s something head coach Joe Judge must change.

However, for the time being, it’s easy to understand Ball’s mindset. The Broncos have one of the NFL’s best defenses and should be able to feast on the Giants’ offensive line. And if that expectation becomes the reality this Sunday, then yes, it might be a cakewalk for Denver.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

