Townsquare Media Makes Classic Rock Moves In New York And Minnesota.
Townsquare Media made changes over the weekend at a pair of radio stations in New York and Minnesota. In Albany, NY, modern rock “Alt 103.5” WQSH is shuttered in favor of a simulcast of classic rock “Q105.7” WQBK. Adding the signal extends the reach of the station further west to Montgomery, Schoharie and Fulton counties. The move also marks the return of the Compass Media-syndicated “Free Beer & Hot Wings” morning show to the 103.5 signal, where the show previously aired from 2005-2019.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0