SHANKSVILLE – One scenario kept recurring to James Broderick as he drove to the United Airlines Flight 93 crash site on Sept. 11, 2001. “I was thinking to myself, ‘How would I respond to this? Am I even going to know the difference between a hijacker and a passenger?’ ” Broderick said. “That was going through my mind the entire time coming out here to this site. ‘Am I going to know the difference between a good guy and a bad guy?’ ”

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO