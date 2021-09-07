CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Woman Asks If She's In The Wrong For Refusing To Sell Flat To Highest Bidder

By mattstaff
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've come across far too many instances of greedy landlords taking advantage of well meaning tenants that are just trying to get by, and not deal with being taken advantage of. So, when we come across a story where a woman genuinely wants to do the morally righteous thing and help out a dad and his kid that just needed a break, it really melts our icy hearts. Naturally, folks in the comments section were very supportive of this woman's decision. It's nice to have those occasional moments where our faith in humanity is temporarily restored.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

North Korea fires ballistic missiles in 2nd test in a week

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Wednesday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missiles were launched from central North Korea and soared nearly 500 miles before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. It's the second time this week that the reclusive country has test-launched missiles.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy