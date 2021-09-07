CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) to Sell KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument Business To Planmeca for up to $455M

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") today announced it entered into a binding agreement to sell its KaVo Treatment Unit and Instrument business to planmeca Verwaltungs GmbH ("Planmeca") for up to $455 million, which includes a potential earn-out payment of up to $30 million. The sale is expected to close at the end of 2021. The revenue of the business to be sold was approximately $357 million and $317 million in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, respectively.

