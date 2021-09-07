UPDATE: Envista Holdings Corp. (NVST) to Sell KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument Business To Planmeca for up to $455M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRTU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DTRTU” beginning September 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “DTRT” and “DTRTW,” respectively.

