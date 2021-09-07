Bitcoin’s Legal in El Salvador – But Still Has a Mountain to Climb
Bitcoin (BTC)’s big day is upon us: A sovereign state has officially adopted it as legal tender, a once-almost unthinkable move for a decentralized, internet-based token. But controversy is already blighting the move, masterminded by the El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. Some claim that a clause in the new law that forces businesses to accept BTC as a form of payment if requested is an example of “strong-arm tactics.”cryptonews.com
