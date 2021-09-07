NEO Battery Materials Signs Semi-Commercial Site Due Diligence Contract
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has signed a site due diligence contract with a third-party engineering consulting firm for the South Korean semi-commercial facility.
