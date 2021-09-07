Job Posting: Minnesota Twins Director of Baseball Research

As Director, Baseball Research, you will serve as a key leader in the Twins organization, overseeing the development of analytical solutions that improve the Club’s baseball performance. You will set the overall vision for Baseball Research and manage the team leads for Core Research, Sports Science, International Amateur Scouting, and Domestic Amateur Scouting (“Baseball Research Subgroups”). You will partner closely with the Director, Baseball Systems to shape the Twins’ internal baseball system. You will communicate findings with coaches, scouts, and front office executives.