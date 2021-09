Every year, more than 30,000 new products and services are launched, but less than five percent succeed. High failure rates are typically due to poor or uninformed decision making. To ensure organizations are better positioned to research, develop, and bring commercially viable products and services to market, PatSnap has published the Definitive Guide to Connected Innovation Intelligence. The guide introduces the concept of Connected Innovation Intelligence (CII) and how this approach to innovation uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to examine and connect millions of datasets, and segment insights by industry and relevance to uncover emerging trends, spot risks, and identify opportunities.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 HOURS AGO