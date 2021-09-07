Cielo Announces Application for The Management Cease Trade Order has Been Accepted

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ('ULTH' or the 'Company') announces, further to its news releases dated March 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 regarding the private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 13,939,394 special warrants of the Company (the 'Special Warrants') completed on March 8, 2021, that all unexercised Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of September 9, 2021. Accordingly, each Special Warrant has been converted into one-and-one fourteenth (1.14) of a unit ('Units'), each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a 'Warrant Share') at an exercise price of $0.85 per Warrant Share until March 8, 2023.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO