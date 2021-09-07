CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Fuel Services (INT) Appoints Jill B. Smart to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced the appointment of Jill B. Smart to the Board of Directors of the company. “We are delighted to have Jill join our Board of...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Nabors Industries (NBR) Reiterates Third Quarter 2021 Outlook and Announces Repayment of 4.625% Senior Notes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reiterated its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2021. The Company published the original outlook in the July press release detailing results for second quarter of 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Appoints Diane Randolph to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced the appointment of Diane Randolph to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Ms. Randolph, the Board will be composed of seven directors, and five are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cielo WasteSolutions Corp (CWSFF) Appoints Andrea Whyte to its Board; Provides MCTO Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (OTCQB: CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Andrea Whyte to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of September 9, 2021, and the filing of its Annual Documents (as defined below).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Appoints Paul Buckman to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) today announced the appointment of Paul Buckman to its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2021. Mr. Buckman will serve as Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee and as a member of its Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees.
StreetInsider.com

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Appoints Ruth Williams-Brinkley to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced the appointment of Ruth Williams-Brinkley to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Williams-Brinkley brings to Travere more than 35 years of executive leadership in care delivery and health plan operations.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC Markets: "ATHC") Further Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Payment Processing Professional, Entrepreneur, and Business Leader Stephanie Lusher Wooten

Executive with proven track record in merchant services, payment processing, sales channel development , and blockchain Stephanie Lusher Wooten joins Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation advisory board. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTC PINK:ATHC) today announced the addition of Stephanie Lusher Wooten...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SkyKick Announces $130 Million Financing to Accelerate Cloud Automation Platform Globally

Morgan Stanley Investment Management joins current investors in funding round to fuel platform innovation and meet IT Services Providers’ demand for cloud automation solutions. SkyKick, a global provider of no-code and low code cloud automation software for Information Technology Services Providers (ITSPs), announced today that it closed a $130 million...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quanta Services (PWR) to Acquire Blattner for $2.7B

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company (Blattner), one of the largest and leading utility-scale renewable energy infrastructure solutions provider in North America. Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Avon, Minnesota, Blattner provides front-end engineering, procurement, project management and construction services to leading renewable energy developers for wind, solar and energy storage projects. Through its geographically and technologically diverse capabilities, Blattner has completed or been awarded more than 300 wind projects (+49 GW installed generating capacity), more than 90 solar projects (+12 GW installed generating capacity) and 17 energy storage projects. Over the last several years, Blattner has achieved double-digit organic revenue and profit growth by leveraging its operational expertise and collaborative customer relationships. Blattner generated full-year 2020 revenues and adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of approximately $2.4 billion and $291 million, respectively. As described in further detail below, the consideration to be paid at closing for the transaction is approximately $2.7 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) Appoints Naveen Bhatia to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced its appointment of Naveen Bhatia to its board of directors. Mr. Bhatia is a private investor and has served as a...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tucows (TCX) Appoints Marlene Carl to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) announced that Marlene Carl, director of investment management at MEDIQON Group AG, has been elected to its board of directors. Marlene is a proven global leader in investment management, with a niche expertise...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Appoints Siddhartha Kadia to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced that Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D. joined the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors as an independent director, effective September 7, 2021. “I am excited to join...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Syniti Appoints Joel Bernstein to Its Board of Directors

Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced it appointed Joel Bernstein to its board of directors. Bernstein will serve on both Syniti’s board and audit committee where he will support the business’s growth strategy. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced it appointed Joel Bernstein to...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Trinity Industries (TRN) Appoints Jason Anderson to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) today announced the addition of Jason G. Anderson to its Board of Directors and the resignation of Brandon B. Boze from the Board, both effective as of today. Similar to Mr. Boze, Mr. Anderson is a member of the investment team at ValueAct Capital. Mr. Anderson will also serve as a member of the Finance and Risk Committee and the Human Resources Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) Announces Retirement of Mary E. McDonald From its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) (“Fidelity”), the parent bank holding company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank (“Fidelity Bank”), a Pennsylvania state-chartered, FDIC-insured community bank and trust company headquartered in Dunmore, PA, announces the retirement of Mary E. McDonald, Assistant Secretary, as a Director effective today.
DUNMORE, PA
StreetInsider.com

​Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Appoints Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D, to Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered medicines, today announced the appointment of Iain McInnes, M.B.Ch.B, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Appoints Michael J. Willner to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. Willner, Esq. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Appoints Stuart Bodden as CEO and President

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) (the "Company") today announced that Stuart Bodden has been named as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective September 1, 2021. Stuart has also been appointed to the board of directors.
BUSINESS

