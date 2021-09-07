AMC Entertainment (AMC) Sets New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record

Netflix is ending a major fan-favorite series after three seasons. That series is none other than Narcos: Mexico, the sequel series to Netflix's groundbreaking series Narcos, which also ran for three seasons. The final chapter of Narcos: Mexico will be a novel one for fans, as it will introduce the series' first female narrator (newcomer Luisa Rubino), a journalist who starts digging into corruption in Mexico and stumbles into more than she bargained for. Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be set in the 1990s era, when the drug trade officially exploded into a globalized business.

