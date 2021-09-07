AMC Entertainment (AMC) Sets New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record
AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced a new Labor Day admissions-revenue record eclipsing the previous admissions-revenue record set during Labor Day weekend in 2013. In addition to the admissions revenue record, the Labor Day weekend marks the first time since the beginning of COVID that attendance during a weekend in 2021 exceeded the same weekend in 2019.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0