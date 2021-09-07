CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

AMC Entertainment (AMC) Sets New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

AMC Theatres® (NYSE: AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced a new Labor Day admissions-revenue record eclipsing the previous admissions-revenue record set during Labor Day weekend in 2013. In addition to the admissions revenue record, the Labor Day weekend marks the first time since the beginning of COVID that attendance during a weekend in 2021 exceeded the same weekend in 2019.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Marvel Film Drives Record Labor Day Ticket Sales for AMC

AMC Entertainment broke its Labor Day weekend admissions record, thanks in large part to the $90 million raked in by Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which drew the lion’s share of the two million moviegoers during the four-day weekend from Sept. 2-5, according to a CNBC report.
MOVIES
Entrepreneur

Labor Day Weekend Helps AMC Outpace 2019 for First Time Amid Pandemic

AMC announced Tuesday that Labor Day weekend gave the theater chain a much-needed bump: More people went to movies at AMC over the weekend this year than the same weekend in 2019. Labor Day weekend marked the first time AMC outpaced 2019 since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
financialbuzz.com

AMC Weekend Attendance Beats 2019 Levels for First Time

AMC Entertainment’s (NYSE: AMC) weekend attendance topped 2019 numbers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. A determining factor was the showing of Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” which brought in over USD90 MIllion in sales to the domestic box office throughout the four-day Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
investing.com

AMC Gains as Marvel’s Shang-Chi Makes Labor Day Weekend Records

Investing.com – AMC Entertainment stock (NYSE:AMC) traded 3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket as Marvel Cinematic’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ rang up an estimated $146.2 million in worldwide collections in its first four days on release. The movie collected $90 million in theaters in U.S. and Canada...
MOVIES
audacy.com

'Get back to the movies' AMC set to spend $25 million on ad campaign

After being in the news the past year-and-a-half for first losing $4.58 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, then because day traders boosted its stock, AMC is looking to make a comeback. As big hits are scheduled to return to the screen, AMC Theaters is rolling out a $25 million...
MOVIES
fxempire.com

AMC’s Stock Soars After Record-Setting Holiday Weekend

Labor Day weekend was a success for AMC Entertainment, and the good vibes are spilling over to the movie chain’s stock price. More than 2 million movie-goers attended U.S.-based AMC theatres over the holiday weekend, which smashed the company’s old sales record from eight years ago, as pointed out by CEO Adam Aron. AMC attracted about 800,000 movie-goers to its international theaters across Europe and the Middle East.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Amc Theatres#Labor Day Weekend#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Europe The Middle East#Covid#Americans
Benzinga

Why AMC Shares Are Rising

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading higher by 3.6% at $51.97 amid Shang-Chi's continued strong box office momentum and Disney's announcement to debut the rest of its 2021 films exclusively in theaters. “Shang-Chi” brought in $35 million from 4,300 theaters. Disney’s “Free Guy,” now in its fifth...
MARKETS
TheWrap

‘Shang-Chi’ Box Office Opening Set to Nearly Triple Labor Day Weekend Record

It was known that Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would set a new Labor Day weekend record… but not by this much. After grossing an excellent $29.6 million from 4,300 screens on Friday, industry estimates now have the latest MCU film grossing $70.8 million over the 3-day period — which would match the opening of “F9” earlier this summer — and a stunning $86 million 4-day launch. That would nearly triple the previous record set 14 years ago by Rob Zombie’s “Halloween” with $30.5 million.
MOVIES
investing.com

Boeing Falls Premarket; AMC Entertainment, Match Group Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, September 7th. Please refresh for updates. Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock fell 1% after the aircraft manufacturer suffered an orders blow. European budget airline Ryanair, one of the U.S. aircraft manufacturer’s largest customers, ended negotiations about a deal for 737 MAX 10 jets due to differences over price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Trey's Trades' Four-Test Trend Is Signaling A Breakout For AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) stock is relatively predictable through technical analysis, Trey's Trades YouTube channel host Trey Collins said in an interview last week on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." What Happened: Collins discussed one trend in particular with Benzinga last week. He calls it the "four-test trend." Whenever...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
CinemaBlend

AMC Theatres Is Trying An Expensive New Strategy To Get People Back To Theaters

COVID-19 caused a lot of public places to shutter their doors for a large chunk of 2020, including movie theaters. As a result, many previously scheduled movie openings, like Marvel’s Black Widow and Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon were delayed. In an attempt to recoup profits, some film studios chose to make certain movies available via streaming. However, now that movie theaters across the United States are reopening, they’re trying to tempt people back to the big screens. AMC Theatres, the largest movie theater chain in the world, is about to try something completely new.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Ending Fan Favorite Series After Season 3

Netflix is ending a major fan-favorite series after three seasons. That series is none other than Narcos: Mexico, the sequel series to Netflix's groundbreaking series Narcos, which also ran for three seasons. The final chapter of Narcos: Mexico will be a novel one for fans, as it will introduce the series' first female narrator (newcomer Luisa Rubino), a journalist who starts digging into corruption in Mexico and stumbles into more than she bargained for. Narcos: Mexico season 3 will be set in the 1990s era, when the drug trade officially exploded into a globalized business.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

'Entertainment Tonight' Unveils New Set Ahead of Season 41 Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

When Erin Johnson was named executive producer of “Entertainment Tonight” in June 2019, one of her first objectives was to give the syndicated show’s 7-year-old set at CBS Studio Center a major makeover. She had hoped to unveil the new stage in time for “ET’s” 40th anniversary in 2020, but just a few months into Johnson’s new job, the plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SERIES
cbslocal.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Shatters Expectations With Record $90M Labor Day Weekend Haul

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” brought some much-needed relief to struggling theaters nationwide by setting a new Labor Day record, hauling in $90 million over the four-day weekend, according to industry estimates released Monday. The previous record was held by 2007’s “Halloween,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Motley Fool

Why Cinemark Blasted Almost 9% Higher Today

This past weekend was a good one for cinema operators, but not for the reasons one might expect. As a result, Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) was a popular stock Monday, rising to end the day 8.6% higher. So what. The weekend's box-office champion for the second time in a row was...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock's Not Monkeying Around: A Technical Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) continued the strong uptrend Benzinga called out on Sept. 10 and flew through a resistance level at $48.52. The movie theatre chain continues to showcase across social media and was trending on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets early Tuesday morning. Like GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME), AMC's stock is being targeted by the shrewdness of retail traders in an attempt to stamp out hedge funds and institutions that hold short positions on the stock.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy