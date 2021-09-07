Office of Marketing and Communications

Draft Forsyth Park Master Plan available for feedback starting Sept. 14

SAVANNAH (Sept. 7) – Friends of Forsyth, in partnership with the City of Savannah, will introduce the draft Forsyth Park Master Plan on Sept. 14. The draft is rooted in 11 months of community engagement, more than 4,500 completed surveys and hundreds of written comments from our community.

Residents can view the draft plan and share their feedback from Sept. 14 through Sept. 30 in three ways:

Visit friendsofforsyth.org between Sept. 15 and 30 to view the draft and offer comments.

Attend a virtual community meeting on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m.

View the draft plan and offer comments in the park on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The draft plan is a direct result of feedback from the community, local collaborators and subject matter experts regarding the park's use, design, and amenities. Preserving the park's tree canopy, open green space and historic integrity are top priorities and have guided every step of the process. The community's most requested enhancements to the park include:

A children's garden.

Relieving the tension between pedestrians and wheeled vehicles.

Improved lighting and restrooms on the south end.

Once finalized, plan implementation will occur over the coming years as funding is available.

"The level of community participation in this process over the past 11 months is unprecedented," said Mayor Van Johnson. "Thousands of residents from across Savannah have made their voices heard, and their input has directly driven the design of this draft plan."

The City of Savannah and Friends of Forsyth will host virtual meetings about the draft plan on Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The community can register to attend either meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4220377944138285836.

The Forsyth Park Master Plan project will move into the final design phase in October and conclude by the end of the year.

To view the draft Master Plan, visit FriendsofForsyth.org. The deadline for submitting comments is Sept. 30. For additional information, contact Friends of Forsyth at friendsofforsythpark@gmail.com or 912-441-8851.

About the Forsyth Park Master Plan

Fully funded by Trustees' Garden Club, the Master Plan will establish a vision for Forsyth Park for decades to come. Major goals include preserving the park's tree canopy, open green space and historic integrity. The plan will provide comprehensive guidelines and create a framework to determine the actions needed to achieve the community's vision. In addition, it will give a tangible assessment of the park's current condition and an outline of opportunities for future infrastructure, educational programming and other enhancements. The plan will holistically articulate a shared vision for the park's future and establish a clear set of recommendations and strategies for managing change, identifying challenges and opportunities, and informing future decision-making.