‘Riverdale’: Ashleigh Murray Talks Josie’s “Emotional” Return, Spinoff Rumors

Two seasons into The CW’s Nancy Drew, Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim) and George Fan (Leah Lewis) are already engaged and ready to be married as quickly as possible. Considering the entirety of the show has taken place over, like, seven months, doesn’t this seem a little quick? Most of Nick and George’s relationship development, from the first kiss to saying they loved each other, occurred during the span of the Aglaeca story… which was about a week in the show’s timeline from “The Terror of Horseshoe Bay” to “The Drowned Woman.” While together for all of Season 2, it’s not like much more time passed then either.

