‘Riverdale’: Ashleigh Murray Talks Josie’s “Emotional” Return, Spinoff Rumors
On this week’s episode of Riverdale, appropriately titled “Return of the Pussycats,” Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) is back, and for the first time since Season 2, reuniting with her bandmates Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield). For Murray, the experience of heading back to a series she left in Season 3, in order to join the unfortunately canceled spinoff Katy Keene, was, well… “A lot.”decider.com
Comments / 0