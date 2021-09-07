ON1 brings Sky Swap AI, NoNoise AI to Photo RAW 2022

Corridor Crew has used an AI program to take animated characters and created photo realistic versions of them with some interesting results. In the video they explain how the AI works and then send their team to create their own photos so that they can all guess who the character the picture is based on. Some are super obvious and others just crazy bizarre. Some characters just don’t work at all because the AI can’t recognize the facial features well enough to generate an image as was the case with Mr. Incredible.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO