ON1 brings Sky Swap AI, NoNoise AI to Photo RAW 2022

Market drivers, principles and practical recommendations to get started with Responsible AI. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all facets of society, Ethics is proving to be the new frontier of technology. Public awareness, press scrutiny and upcoming regulations are mandating organizations and the data science community to embed ethical principles in their AI initiatives. Gartner identified “Smarter, Responsible and Scalable AI” as the #1 market trend for data and analytics in 2021. You might also be aware of the proposed regulation published by the European Commission in April 2021. And this is not just another instance of EU regulatory frenzy. Many governments across the world are working to develop similar regulatory frameworks for AI.
Comments / 0