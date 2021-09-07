Pop Culture and Entertainment Powerhouse Fandom Gears up for New Partnership With Bhi, a Division of 42west

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - IPFS the latest landing application - Loongbox test version is officially launched, Today the Internet environment is becoming a more and more closed "data tower", and Web3.0 can achieve decentralization, and make the Internet free exchange square "data", Web3.0 is not a battle, a watershed event that symbol of the great moments, but it is a long and arduous process, In such an important era, blockchain and distributed storage cannot be absent, Loongbox will take every user to deal with the iteration of the world.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO