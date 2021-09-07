Pop Culture and Entertainment Powerhouse Fandom Gears up for New Partnership With Bhi, a Division of 42west
NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Fandom, the world's largest fan platform and #1 source for in-depth information on pop culture, entertainment & gaming, has turned to BHI, a division of 42West and subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN), to execute comprehensive publicity efforts through 2021 for increased brand awareness and overall business growth.
